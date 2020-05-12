LYNN ANDERSON has been coaching with Oakwood girls’ track and field since 1978, and while her roster was small this season, she had at least one athlete with legitimate state aspirations. Anderson weighed in on that and other Comets topics:
How were things looking with the team before the season got held up?
We had 10 (athletes), I will say that. Four seniors. We had some good freshmen. I just wanted to see what they could do, and that’s why I hated to not go into the track season. We have Grace Davis, and Grace Davis would’ve done very well, too, in county and conference, besides (thrower) Katelyn (Young). We were looking maybe even for Grace to qualify for state. But that’s so disappointing for (those) two seniors. I haven’t been around them for a while. I’ve sent a text every track meet we would’ve had.
How did you and the girls handle it when you first found out the season was getting held up?
I don’t think they believed it, you know what I mean? Then we kept our hopes up, and the IHSA kept our hopes up that maybe we still will be able to finish off at the end of the season. We kept sending them practice schedules so they could do it on their own, and then when it finally just went to where, no way are we going to finish it out, I think they were finally done. I think everyone was hoping to get back. I just don’t think any of us thought it would last this long.
How have you seen the Oakwood girls’ track and field program evolve since you’ve been around it?
We used to get in girls’ track, a lot of the cheerleaders were trackers. Here of late we haven’t been able to draw the cheerleaders at the track for some reason, and I don’t know why. Of course, cheerleaders have become more competitive because they’re IHSA now, and I don’t know if that’s it or what. But we used to have numbers because of cheerleaders joining besides the rest of the kids. ... But it’s funny because I texted Gail (Biggerstaff) from Salt Fork and Susan (Kentner from Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) on Friday and just said, “This would’ve been (Vermilion) county day.” They also said, “How long have you been at this?” And I said, “I don’t know,” and I said, “Well, I remember Susan running.” So it’s been a while. That’s what’s changed for our program — even though we ask kids to go out, they question it. We had won county five or six years in a row and conference, and we had a good program going.