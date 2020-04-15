DUSTIN FRANCKEY boasts an eight-senior roster on his sixth Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ track and field team. He spoke about early returns from his 2020 group, as well as how the Panthers’ program has grown:
How was the indoor season going before the postponement of activities?
We had a great start to the indoor track season. We had a number of folks that really worked their tail off all year long, and it’s not your typical cross-country kid. We had some throwers and jumpers that were just completely sold out on honing their crafts. I think about my senior, Luke Cowan, who started out as a freshman in the low-30s (in shot put). In the indoor season, he threw just a hair under 50 feet. Brett Giese, who’s a junior this year, who was our very first 2A qualifier at state in the high jump for us last year, came in and jumped 6-1 for us indoors. He didn’t hit 6-1 last year until late, late in the season. ... My heart aches for those guys that really poured everything into it. But we’re still hopeful though. The IHSA is giving us a little bit of hope.
Do you feel like PBL boys’ track and field has arrived on the local and state scenes?
I don’t know if there’s a quantitative data point that I can put my finger on. For me, it would be qualifying more kids at state every single year, and not just have our two or three kids that qualify. For me, I think just continuing to grow my numbers ... and then state qualifiers. Once we started getting good state qualifiers, then I’m wanting to increase the number of kids that we have competing at a high level at state. Really, that’s not just the work of a head coach. It’s a complete team culture that really is what I’d probably put my finger on as being an identifier. The kids show up on Day 1 ... saying, “I’m making it to state because I made it last year, because the guy before me did for two years and the guy before him did it.”
What has it been like to be a high school coach in the Paxton, Buckley and Loda communities?
It’s been awesome. The community welcomed my family in 10 years ago, coming from Eureka. Just as a whole, how the coaches work together at the high school level and the junior high level is outstanding. I think it’s a testament to our athletic directors at both levels doing a great job of putting the right people in the right positions. The community really does surround us with positive vibes and are always coming out and supporting us. It’s really a neat experience.