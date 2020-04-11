RANTOUL — Jerry Harper needed to improve.
It wasn’t a matter of the Rantoul boys’ track and field standout simply wanting to become faster heading into his senior season.
Harper held it as his primary priority.
Easy to see why when his top race, the 400-meter dash, was contested entirely by underclassmen at last season’s Class 2A state final.
Harper crossed the line third on O’Brien Stadium’s big blue track on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, behind East St. Louis teammates Willie Johnson and Marcus Lampley.
“That motivated me a lot,” Harper said of his result — 48.51 seconds — falling short of Johnson’s 47.65 and Lampley’s 48.17. “Last year I came in with the second-ranked time in the 400 from sectionals, and I thought I was going to have a shot at the state title. But (Johnson) had too much power, and that just motivated me this year to keep working hard.”
Maybe too hard.
Harper actually tweaked a hamstring in the offseason leading up to his 2020 indoor campaign. He cited it as “overtraining.”
But Harper regained this health and was happy with some of his indoor clockings.
Presently, they’re all he has to his name as a senior. The coronavirus pandemic may wipe out Harper’s chance to bring Rantoul its first state track and field championship — for either gender — since 1899. That year isn’t a misprint. A Rantoul boy named Harold Ives was the state’s pole vault titlist less than a year before the 19th century gave way to the 20th. The Eagles have gone without a first-place state finish in the sport ever since.
“Just to get something for our town,” Harper said, “that would mean so much to us right now.”
In an unaltered timeline, Harper wouldn’t have waited until the last week of May — the scheduled week of the IHSA boys’ state meet — to potentially get a rematch Johnson and Lampley, now seniors at East St. Louis.
“(Saturday) was supposed to be our outdoor invite at Rantoul with 16 teams, and East St. Louis asked if they could join our invite,” Rantoul coach Mitch Wilson said. “We were very excited about possibility of those two guys from East St. Louis racing Jerry.
“... Last year was kind of an eye-opener for Jerry when he got to race those two guys. He realized that he might need to step up his game.”
Harper finds himself in a familiar spot while Rantoul’s season is on hold. He posted the second-best time this indoor season in the 400 for a 2A runner with a clocking of 51.64.
Coincidentally, a third East St. Louis athlete — senior Nathaniel Robinson — is the only one better at 51.20.
Even so, Harper felt like he “never really got to open up” from a speed perspective, toeing the line for just three indoor races before the IHSA postponed spring sports in mid-March.
“I felt like (future results) were going to play out pretty good,” Harper said. “I was going to try different events like the mile, the 100. I think I was going to break the school record (in the 100).”
Harper already is the Eagles’ best-ever performer in the 400, as well as one-fourth of a school record-holding 1,600 relay unit.
But Harper planned 2020 as his year to top the state podium at least once.
“If you look at his cell phone, on the backdrop, it says, ‘Win a state title,’” Wilson said. “And so to me, when I saw that, I was like, ‘Man he’s for real this year.’ He opens his cell phone, and he sees that every time he talks on his phone.”
As Harper got back to full strength from his balky hamstring in the winter, Wilson noticed right away that it wouldn’t take Harper long to once more reach his previous ability level.
“I was watching him and talking with our assistant coach, and we were noticing a big improvement in his fitness level,” Wilson said. “He was definitely getting stronger. I thought that was tremendous.”
Wilson believes Harper possesses other avenues for state glory. Perhaps in the 200, which Wilson felt Harper could crack into the 21-second region. Or through the Eagles’ 400 relay that needs one new piece after the graduation of Kayon Cunningham from a seventh-place state finisher last year.
One bit of comfort for Harper could be the fact he’s signed with Indian Hills Community College in Iowa to continue his running career. His time on the track won’t end if Rantoul’s season doesn’t resume.
Emphasis on could be.
“It’s 50-50,” Harper said. “I really wanted to bring something home from state.”
Perhaps he can still, if the IHSA’s present spring sports restart date of May 1 holds steady. And that’d mean a great deal to Rantoul.
“You kind of feel like the Chicago Cubs did back in 2016 where it’s like, we’re waiting over 100 years for his drought to end,” Wilson said. “For us, it’s been since 1899. To have Jerry possibly end that drought for us, it’d be icing on the cake.”
Taking the final step
A look at some of the Rantoul track and field athletes who could help end a state title drought that dates back to 1899, should the 2020 campaign resume:
ATHLETE(S) EVENT 2019 STATE FINISH
India Emery Girls’ 400 relay Fifth (49.33 seconds)
Lovenya Perry Girls’ 400 relay Fifth (49.33 seconds)
Shanyla Strawder Girls’ 400 relay Fifth (49.33 seconds)
Tanaya Young Girls’ 400 relay Fifth (49.33 seconds)
Jerry Harper Boys’ 400 dash Third (48.51 seconds)
Jerry Harper Boys’ 400 relay Seventh (43.44 seconds)
Dillion Harper Boys’ 400 relay Seventh (43.44 seconds)
Treven Lewis Boys’ 400 relay Seventh (43.44 seconds)
Robert Buford Boys’ 400 relay Seventh (43.44 seconds)
MyeJoi Williams Girls’ shot put Third (41 feet, 4 1 / 4 inches)
Tanaya Young Girls’ long jump Third (18 feet, 10 1 / 2 inches)