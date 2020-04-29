CATLIN — Logan Appelman believed he was “not going to be anything” within high school track and field after his first workout with the Salt Fork boys’ program.
Clayton Jarling’s first thought when friends approached him about joining the Storm’s track and field team his junior year was “maybe not.”
As seniors, they were going to be two of the most important pieces in coach Phil Surprenant’s arsenal if the Storm was to repeat as Class 1A’s state-champion program.
“There’s definitely no shortage of athletes,” Surprenant said. “It just kind of shows the depth that we’ve developed.”
Surprenant’s latest boys’ crew won’t get to display that depth, with the COVID-19 pandemic eliminating IHSA spring sports state series.
Appelman was going to take over as the face of Storm middle distance, following the graduation of state-placing 800-meter runner Dawson Rogers.
Jarling was attempting to follow up on qualifying for the 1A state high jump despite limited experience prior to his 11th-grade campaign.
Along with teammates like Payton Taylor, an Illinois State signee who placed top-six in both 1A state throwing events last year, Salt Fork could have contended for another team trophy.
“It’s not necessarily track that I’ll miss,” Appelman said. “It’s the reality that I’ll never have that team back, and that some of us seniors that were so close will never get to hold up a trophy together again or break out again.”
Appelman got into running as an eighth-grader, when he realized it’d be more fun to hit the track than ride the bench playing baseball.
He didn’t know what track and field events he’d want to try, so Appelman’s junior high coach sent him out in the mile for Appelman’s first-ever meet.
“My practices, I was always dead. There was no way I was going to run this and not get last place,” Appelman said. “Then (during the race) I was like, ‘I’m not tired at all.’”
Appelman qualified for the 2016 IESA eighth-grade Class A state meet in the 800 and 1,600 runs. That’s how he first got to interact with Surprenant and his Salt Fork kids.
“I practiced with the high school team for the last couple weeks (of my eighth-grade season),” Appelman said. “Once you get into the program, you build up a lot more confidence from the upperclassmen, and then you realize, ‘Hey, I can actually make a name for myself here.’”
Appelman consistently was a solid relay presence for Surprenant in the youngster’s first three prep seasons.
Appelman was on at least one state-qualifying foursome each year, including 2018’s 10th-place 3,200 relay in Class 1A as a sophomore. He’s also part of school record-holding 1,600 and 3,200 relay results.
And, during the Storm’s one-meet indoor stint this year, Appelman boasted an 800 time that Surprenant said surpassed what Appelman put up at the end of his junior indoor stretch.
Perhaps Appelman’s biggest value to this Salt Fork club, though, is through leadership.
“He did a good job of helping me recruit people,” Surprenant said. “We’ve been notoriously small in team size ... I think the biggest team size we’ve had is 17 or 18. We had 31 guys on the roster this year.”
Coincidentally, that’s how Jarling came to appear among Surprenant’s list of athletes.
Jarling was coaxed into track and field by the Storm’s 2019 seniors. After mulling it over, he decided to join the fold and immediately set his sights on jumping.
“In basketball, I was always trying to dunk,” Jarling said. “I got a few dunks in the (2019-2020) season, which I was really happy about.”
Jarling took to high jump and triple jump fairly quickly, after working through some form-related kinks. He and Jacob McGee, also recruited to the jumping ranks as a 2019 junior, pushed one another through the challenges of learning their new sport.
The result: Jarling became the co-holder of Salt Fork’s all-time high jump record at 6 feet, 3 inches. And he qualified for state with that mark, though he was hampered by a bum ankle at the meet itself.
“That’s when I knew I could go somewhere with this,” said Jarling, who was leaving baseball this spring to focus solely on jumping. “I was like, ‘Wow, did I actually do that?’”
“We fully anticipated him taking that next big jump this year and placing in both high jump and triple jump,” Surprenant added. “He’s a blank canvas to kind of mold in to.”
What makes the lack of a 2020 season more difficult is neither Appelman nor Jarling is committed to any sort of college athletics. Whatever they achieved with the Storm this spring may have marked the end of their respective roads in competitive sports.
“I couldn’t be happier with what I did,” Appelman said. “It was all just amazing. ... It’s amazing to think about possibly kids looking up to me when they’re grown up, too, through the program.”