DANVILLE — Capria Brown’s first three high school spring seasons were daunting. Specifically from an athletic perspective.
Brown, now a Schlarman senior, had to balance AAU basketball with IHSA track and field.
The former was required in order to get more collegiate hoops eyes on Brown, who signed with the Dayton women’s basketball program last November.
The latter was important for giving Brown some of the conditioning she now displays on the hardwood.
“I used to be real tired in the first minute of a basketball game,” Brown said. “Now I can run up and down the whole game and not get tired.”
So Brown was willing to suit up in both of her spring seasons simultaneously as a freshman, sophomore and junior.
Even if it meant multi-hour trips between Danville and the Kankakee-Bourbonnais area with mother Sherry, to get in both a basketball practice and a track workout on the same day.
“I would probably do half a track practice, and then I would drive ... to get in a three-hour basketball workout,” Capria Brown said. “Usually the days would flip, so I would do basketball first and then track. Either way, I was tired. ... It wasn’t easy. It was pretty draining.”
That wasn’t going to be a concern during Brown’s senior track and field campaign.
Her AAU tenure has wrapped up. Brown’s sole focus was on improving her junior-year outcome of two Class 1A state medals — for third place in the 300-meter hurdles and eighth in the 200 dash.
“I wanted to see what I could do this year,” Brown said. “I was a little heartbroken.”
Because, of course, she won’t have the chance to improve on her past exploits, with the COVID-19 pandemic stopping track and field around Illinois.
The two-time 1A girls’ basketball state champion with the Hilltoppers, in 2018 and 2019, was seeking at least one such award at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium next month.
In addition to her junior-year state track and field plaudits, she also medaled in the 1A long jump (third) and 400 dash (ninth) as a sophomore in 2018.
She qualified for state in the 100 hurdles and long jump as a junior, too, but didn’t advance like she did in the 300 hurdles and 200 dash.
“I feel like I could’ve medaled in all four events — maybe top three,” Brown said. “I just had my mind set on track. I didn’t have any basketball. It wouldn’t have been an excuse if I couldn’t medal.”
Brown isn’t one for excuses to begin with. An athlete from a school with less than 100 students doesn’t get offers from multiple Division I basketball programs by making excuses.
From an outsider’s perspective, it would be easy to point the finger in certain spots.
Like with not medaling in all of her previous state track and field events because of lengthy IHSA postseason basketball runs and AAU tournaments.
Or having to conduct most of her track and field workouts in Schlarman Academy’s hallways and stairwells because the outdoor track isn’t suited for such activity.
“I kind of take advantage of it,” Brown said. “I see the stairs, and I’m like, ‘All right, this is going to help me lift my knees up when I run.’”
Has Brown taken a tumble on any of the Schlarman stairs?
“I’d say three people have tripped, and I was one of them,” Brown said with a laugh. “We just slide, too.”
Brown didn’t even get to compete in any indoor events during her last track and field foray. She said she was struggling a bit to “get my steps down faster” for the 100 hurdles, but added that other early takeaways were positive from the Hilltoppers’ practices.
“We were all on a good roll and all working hard,” Brown said. “A lot of us were progressing.”
When Brown and her teammates were told in mid-March that IHSA activities were being suspended — before their eventual cancelation earlier this month — she said it was “a normal day.”
Before they were informed of the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I definitely miss everybody,” Brown said. “I didn’t think that day would be my last day at the school.”
When Brown thinks about it now, she also misses those long car rides with her mom.
Sure, Brown isn’t as wiped out these spring days as ones before. She’s keeping herself busy via Zoom-based workouts with Schlarman girls’ basketball coach OJ Harrison during an otherwise locked-down time.
But remembering hangouts with Sherry calls back more normal times. When Brown wasn’t pondering the absence of a final track and field season without a proper conclusion.
“I’m mostly just in my driveway (putting in work),” Brown said. “So not having those drives, it’s pretty sad.”