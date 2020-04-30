Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Schlarman's Capria Brown competes in the long jump during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium in Charleston on Thursday, May 16, 2019.Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette ° Schlarman's Capria Brown competes in the long jump during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium in Charleston on Thursday, May 16, 2019.