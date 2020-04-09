Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements. They’re now on hold until May 1 at the earliest as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of St. Joseph-Ogden’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
Joe Acton Baseball
Lindsey Aden Softball
Jenna Albrecht Girls’ track and field
Mimi Allen Girls’ track and field
Hailey Birt Girls’ track and field
Austin Carnes Boys’ track and field
Brendan Cooperider Baseball
Drew Coursey Baseball
Blake Dable Baseball
Bailey Dowling Softball
Hannah Dukeman Softball
Robert Gebbink Baseball
Brayden Grimsey Boys’ track and field
Christian Hodge Baseball
Danie Kelso Girls’ track and field
Keegan McCarty Baseball
Jaden Miller Baseball
Jillian Plotner Girls’ track and field
Eric Poe Boys’ track and field
Blake Primmer Baseball
Hannah Rajlich Girls’ track and field
Anna Tranel Girls’ track and field
Brayden Weaver Baseball
Anna Wentzloff Girls’ track and field
Sam Wesley Baseball
Zoey Witruk Softball