Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements. They’re now on hold until May 1 at the earliest as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of St. Joseph-Ogden’s senior spring sport athletes:

NAME SPORT

Joe Acton Baseball

Lindsey Aden Softball

Jenna Albrecht Girls’ track and field

Mimi Allen Girls’ track and field

Hailey Birt Girls’ track and field

Austin Carnes Boys’ track and field

Brendan Cooperider Baseball

Drew Coursey Baseball

Blake Dable Baseball

Bailey Dowling Softball

Hannah Dukeman Softball

Robert Gebbink Baseball

Brayden Grimsey Boys’ track and field

Christian Hodge Baseball

Danie Kelso Girls’ track and field

Keegan McCarty Baseball

Jaden Miller Baseball

Jillian Plotner Girls’ track and field

Eric Poe Boys’ track and field

Blake Primmer Baseball

Hannah Rajlich Girls’ track and field

Anna Tranel Girls’ track and field

Brayden Weaver Baseball

Anna Wentzloff Girls’ track and field

Sam Wesley Baseball

Zoey Witruk Softball

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

