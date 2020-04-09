A chat with two seniors who are holding out hope that their respective final prep seasons can occur in some form or fashion. Today, SJ-O distance runners Jillian Plotner and Eric Poe.
JILLIAN PLOTNER
What was your initial reaction to track and field being postponed?
My heart kind of dropped when I heard the news because, with me, I’ve been through different injuries along the course of my high school career. So it just shows anything can be taken from you one way or another. I’m still trying to keep my hopes up for the season. They have like a set deadline in case anything happens, but I’ve crossed my fingers that we go back to school May 1 to continue our season.
How has your training been going since the postponement?
We started running with ... a little over 13 girls, probably. And I’ve come down to running with only one other person every day, Ava Knapp. She is a sophomore at the school, and we’ve just been leaning on each other back and forth. We’re keeping everyone accountable, but at least we know that we have each other to run with. I’m so grateful I have one other person to run with.
How have you held teammates accountable and just talked with them in general?
We’ve actually been checking up on a lot of our other athletes and our teammates to see how they’re doing. It’s hard to do it not face-to-face, but at least they know that we’re here and that we’re communicating and they have a shoulder to cry on if they want to let anything out, don’t even want to talk about running, and they’re having problems. It’s just nice to know we can still be there for them, even if we’re not physically there with them.
How has training in this fashion compared to training with the team?
We’re still doing similar workouts as it is because, A, we want to stay fit and do the best we can ... and, B, come on, you’ve got to keep the grind going. And so we’re doing everything similar. We’re still trying to do our best and work hard at it. We’re trying to keep our mentality up. We’re just having fun with it and just enjoy(ing) it as much as we can.
What effect do you hope this experience has on the underclassmen around you?
I really hope it teaches them ... anything can be taken from you instantly. I hope they don’t take it for granted, because I sure did with my injuries. ... I want them to know, race like it’s your last meet, practice like it’s your last practice and just go out there have fun and do what you need to do.
ERIC POE
How challenging has it been to go from competing at indoor meets to having no in-person contact with your team?
It was frustrating, for sure, because most of us had been training to make the indoor state meet, and — especially in my case — it was my last chance to get there. I can’t speak for everybody, but for me particularly, the season was looking good. I was doing good. I kept PR’ing in stuff. I was excited to run more meets, and then it’s frustrating to have that taken away so suddenly and abruptly.
What events were you focusing on?
Mainly the 800 (run), but also the mile as well. And we were even considering maybe trying to get a 4-by-8 relay team in. ... Me and a teammate (Brandon Mattsey) had ran a race together (in the 800, shortly before spring sports’ postponement) and actually got our PRs together. It was a smaller meet, but the race itself was pretty competitive. ... It was really down to the wire. (My time) was a 2:06 high or 2:06 mid, and his was a 2:06 low.
What has it been like training in relative isolation?
It’s harder. There’s no way of sugarcoating it. I’ll bring my phone just so I can play music, so it’s not super quiet anymore, because we talk a lot on our runs — especially the easier, lower-intensity runs — but that’s not there anymore. Motivation-wise, it’s still there, not only because there still might be an end to the season, but in my case, I’ll be going to the Naval Academy, so I have to keep my fitness up anyway.
How are you staying close with your teammates in lieu of in-person meetings?
We all have our logs which we update, logging every run. We’ll occasionally comment on each other’s, and that’s in addition to just our group chat. (We’re) communicating there pretty much every day about things that sometimes aren’t even running-related — just being friends.
What does it mean to run for SJ-O?
Everybody in St. Joe High School’s pretty involved in sports — especially the senior class — so it’s nice to know that I’m not the only senior struggling. There are others out there. It’s meant a lot. I’ve taken a lot of pride in it, and still do even if the season doesn’t end. I’ll still take pride in having represented St. Joe. Loved it. Always been passionate about the sports that I’m in.