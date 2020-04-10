CHAMPAIGN — Fran Hendrickson and Madi McLain are future roommates and teammates at Loyola Chicago.
Hendrickson, the St. Thomas More distance runner, and McLain, the Benton sprinter/hurdler, frequently communicate via text and social media, ever since learning in January of their college living situation.
They were looking forward to their first in-person interaction at the unofficial indoor state meet — Prep Top Times, held at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington in late March.
“We were looking up all the meets that we were going to be able to meet, and even the different recruits from Loyola, when we would see each other,” Hendrickson said. “To not be able to meet them yet, it’s sad. I thought we would have by now.”
The coronavirus pandemic is preventing such greetings — not to mention the senior track and field campaign for Hendrickson and others across the state.
The 2018 News-Gazette All-Area girls’ cross-country Runner of the Year had her sights set on improving last season’s fourth-place state effort in the Class 1A 1,600-meter run, as well as breaking the 5-minute mark in that race.
Hendrickson still harbors those goals.
She just isn’t sure if she’ll be able to chase them. Schools are closed in the state through April because of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order and the Illinois High School Association has said the earliest practices and competitions could resume is May 1.
“I really had and still have big hopes for the mile,” Hendrickson said. “It’s really hard right now to not know if that’s going to happen or if I’m going to have the chance to do that this season. It’s like, ‘Oh, all of these hard workouts, it’s not paying off for anything for that mile.’”
Hendrickson was adjusting her practice routine to fit her mission. Her speedwork intensified from anything she previously experienced in cross-country or track.
“After every workout, I’ve been completely exhausted,” Hendrickson said. “But the good kind of exhausted feeling.”
Hendrickson now is trying to stick to this script on her own. She’ll get on a track twice a week, log mileage on other weekdays and perform a long run during the weekend.
She’s got a familiar voice offering extra motivation as well: older sister Marguerite Hendrickson, a 2018 STM graduate who is home from Creighton University in response to the pandemic. Marguerite runs cross-country for the Bluejays.
“We have done some stuff together, but she has her own hard workouts,” Fran Hendrickson said. “She keeps telling me, ‘Fran, this isn’t over for you.’”
That’s true regardless of whether or not 2020’s IHSA spring activities ever resume.
Hendrickson would prefer, however, to hang up her Sabers gear on a more positive note.
“If I could just have one more chance to run on the blue track at Eastern (Illinois) for state, that would be so awesome,” Hendrickson said. “Even if it is in June, just one more chance and to have closure to the season.”