A chat with seniors who are holding out hope that their final prep season can happen in some form or fashion. Today, St. Thomas More boys’ track and field athlete EMERY RULON.
What events were you focused on before the season was postponed?
Mainly focused on high jump and the 4-by-4 (relay). I was actually hoping for a scholarship in the high jump.
So how has this stoppage of action affected you athletically?
It’s been actually pretty rough since, this year, I was supposed to improve by a lot. So I can’t tell the colleges I’ve gotten that higher step yet. I’m still stuck at 6-4 or whatever and need to get up to like 6-7.
What was your initial reaction to not being able to practice and compete as you’re accustomed?
The first day, I was kind of excited to get a break off. And then it slowly set in that I might not be able to do this anymore.
What have you been doing to stay in shape?
There’s this really nice bike path right next to my house where I usually go to run, bike, skateboard. My uncle also is in landscaping, so I’ve also been moving rocks.
What would it mean to you to be able to have some sort of senior season?
It would mean everything. I’ve had this goal to get these high (clearances). ... I’ve had that goal for like four years, ever since I started PR’ing seriously and taking track seriously.