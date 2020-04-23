OAKLAND — Having his senior track and field season canceled gives Ramsey Hunt time to engage in activities he normally wouldn’t this time of year.
Such as spending between nine and 12 hours a day planting corn on his family’s property.
The Tri-County standout and Oakland student was between shifts when he spoke to The News-Gazette on Tuesday.
“I just kind of follow around and do what I’m told,” Hunt said. “I helped a little bit two falls ago, with harvest, and I helped on the weekends during cross-country season this past fall. And this is the first planting season I’ve ever been a part of.”
So Hunt might hear his named called out across an open field this spring instead of blaring over loudspeakers at a high school track facility.
It’s one of several outcomes created by IHSA officials canceling all spring sports state series on Tuesday.
Hunt is deprived the opportunity to defend his Class 1A state triple jump championship, as well as improve upon a sixth-place showing in the long jump one season ago.
He won’t be attending the big blue track or its surrounding jump pits at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium.
Well, at least not right now.
“It was sad to begin with,” Hunt said. “But I realized I’ve still got four years of this and bigger and better things to do. No reason to be sad now when I’ve got all this time left.”
Hunt will join the EIU track and field program next school year, thereby allowing him many more chances to visit the IHSA’s home base for its outdoor state meets.
Given what Hunt accomplished in the high school realm, it makes sense he’d continue on to the Division I level.
The 6-foot-6 athlete leaped 46 feet, 3 1 / 4 inches to capture the 2019 small-school triple jump crown by more than 2 inches.
His top long jump flight of 21-11 was the fourth-best mark for 1A underclassmen on last season’s stage.
“I fully think he could’ve won the triple jump and long jump,” Tri-County track and field coach Ryan Petty said. “A guy like Ramsey, you wish you could put him in more than four events.”
Indeed, Hunt also went to state last year in the high jump and 300-meter hurdles, though he didn’t qualify for the finals in either of those events.
And both Hunt and Petty believe Hunt could’ve exchanged the 200 dash for the 300 hurdles. In fact, Hunt’s lone 2020 indoor competition included him surpassing his best 200 clocking from one year ago by a full second.
“Mentally, he just understands that he can do it,” Petty said. “He doesn’t come off as cocky when you talk to him, but he’s definitely sure of his ability.”
In many situations, this would make the described athlete a shoe-in for significant state success.
Hunt’s case is different.
The long and triple jump pit at Shiloh High, where the Titans practice, isn’t IHSA caliber. Petty said the pit “is not even two-thirds long enough to get a triple jump approach.”
Hunt can adequately practice his high jump only indoors. And Shiloh houses a cinder outdoor track, which sends Hunt either into the school’s hallways or an asphalt loop in front of the building for some workouts.
“I realized that I had to do more strength training rather than technical training, and hit it a lot harder this year,” Hunt said, “since we don’t have the means for any technical stuff. I have to get as strong as I can while I have time during practices.”
How, then, is Hunt getting the necessary repetitions — especially in his jumps — to reach the state-champion plateau?
Simple: He uses his meets as additional practice time.
“I don’t think there was one meet (last year) that I wasn’t doing at least two of my jumps,” Hunt said. “We had 14 meets leading up to state, I think, so it was just a lot of jumps.
“I did all the jumps I could while I was at those meets. I didn’t stop after a certain amount. I did all three or all six, made sure I got as much practice as I could.”
One advantage Hunt does have working in his favor comes from his family.
In addition to younger sister Kaylenn, an Oakland junior who medaled in the 1A girls’ state high jump, long jump and triple jump last season, Ramsey Hunt can say both grandfather Harold and father Craig were solid track athletes in their youth.
Harold was a sprinter, Craig a middle-distance runner and hurdler. As a result, Ramsey Hunt bounced around between pretty much every event besides pole vault, shot and discus leading up to high school.
A growth spurt that eventually shot him up to the aforementioned 6-6 played a big role in Hunt turning his focus to jumps.
“(My height) is especially helpful,” Hunt said. “There are basically two body types for jumping, and I got the tall, lanky guy.”Petty has been sure to tailor workouts around Hunt’s size.
“We’ve got a dedicated jumps program that we’ve got him on, just to increase his speed and his jumping ability,” Petty said. “We did some specific spatial-type athlete stuff. Lots of plyometrics. No heavy weight. Lots of med(icine) ball stuff. ... Lots of split squats.”
Hunt obviously has responded well to this regimen. And, after starting his training slate earlier than usual — in late-November — he was ready to see how that would pay off.
“I kept training up until this (last) weekend,” Hunt said. “I’ve been farming, so I don’t really have much time for it right now.”
Even without a senior campaign, Hunt still was able to put Tri-County’s numerous communities on the map with his talent and drive to succeed.
“It was kind of cool to be recognized the way I have,” Hunt said. “I’m sure not many people knew what Tri-County was before I started jumping. My name’s posted outside our town with my state champion (result) on it.
“It’s cool to be the one that’s ... showing people what Tri-County can do.”