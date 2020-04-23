Listen to this article

Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Tri-County’s senior spring sport athletes:

NAME SPORT

Drew Bevill Baseball

Felipo Bosio Boys’ track and field

Camden Harmon Boys’ track and field

Ramsey Hunt Boys’ track and field

Jacob Knofsky Baseball

Kenzal Lloyd Baseball

Cailynne Phillips Softball

Mitch Pollock Baseball

Catherine Shick Softball

Laura Tonn Softball

Klara Zajictiova Softball

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

