Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Tri-County’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
Drew Bevill Baseball
Felipo Bosio Boys’ track and field
Camden Harmon Boys’ track and field
Ramsey Hunt Boys’ track and field
Jacob Knofsky Baseball
Kenzal Lloyd Baseball
Cailynne Phillips Softball
Mitch Pollock Baseball
Catherine Shick Softball
Laura Tonn Softball
Klara Zajictiova Softball