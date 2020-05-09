A chat with seniors who had their spring sports seasons cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Tuscola girls’ track and field athlete KARLI DEAN.
How were things going with your throws before the season got held up?
Things were good. I was throwing — it was a while ago, that’s weird — it was like 34 (feet), I think, in practice. It wasn’t in a meet, but we never really got outside either. So I didn’t really get to work much in the discus ring, which was sad because it’s my favorite event. But I think we were looking pretty good in shot put. I was getting more aggressive in the ring.
What were some goals you had set for your senior season?
I was really focused on making it back to state (in discus), because I went last year. And I also wanted to set the new school record in discus. I think it’s 142-3. It was set by Johanna Wienke. My PR was like 124-91 / 2, so it’s a bit of a feat if I were able to do it because of the distance I had to cover throughout the season. But I really was wanting to accomplish that this season.
This also was your last chance to throw with your sophomore sister, Kate.
Yeah, I miss her and I miss the team a lot. We had a really good group of people together this year.
Is there any one moment from Tuscola track and field that is most memorable to you?
There’s a few, but I think my favorite was probably state and our sectional meet last year. At our sectional meet, it was pouring down rain. And I had scratched three out of my four throws, and managed to get the last one and then go to finals and then make it to state. ... I was freaking out.