A chat with seniors who had their spring sports seasons cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Uni High girls’ track and field athlete ANYA KAPLAN-HARTNETT.
What events were you going to be focusing on this season?
I was planning to focus on the 1,600 and the 3,200, and I’d also been in a couple 4-by-8s.
How were things going for the team before the season got derailed?
Everyone was really excited for this season. Especially some of the sprint squads were looking really strong. We had some new distance runners this year. So it was gearing up to be a very exciting season this year, and I’m sad that it’s over.
How has it impacted you not having a true senior track and field season?
Everything came in sort of slowly, so at first I didn’t know the entire season would be canceled, and everyone was still holding out hope we’d still have some kind of state series or some kind of conclusion to the season. But now it does seem very final, and I think it’s kind of hard to process. But I’m doing my best to stay positive about it.
What has it meant to you to be part of Uni High athletics?
Cross-country and track have kind of been a second family at Uni, and I’m definitely going to miss all of the connections I’ve built with my teammates and the spirit of teamwork and understanding the fact that we trust each other. I think that sense of trust is still continuing today, even though we’re not racing together or training together.
Is there a moment you’ll remember most about your time with Uni High track and field?
I don’t think I’ll ever forget our sectional meet last year, because a lot of our relays did really well and it was so exciting to watch those girls run and kind of be a part of something that was very exciting.