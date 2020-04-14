TOLONO — High school track and field fans won’t find Aliyah McDaniel’s name among the IHSA Class 2A girls’ state qualifiers in 2017. Nor in 2018.
The Unity senior was a student-athlete at Urbana during those seasons. She threw the shot put and discus while also focusing on soccer.
But McDaniel’s family moved back into Unity’s school district before the 2019 track and field campaign.
Rockets girls’ coach Tony Reetz quickly realized the potential possessed by his new pupil.
“You could tell it took a little bit of time to get her back into it,” Reetz said. “She also was a little intimidated when she threw against good competition. When she finally decided to step up to that competition ... toward the end of last year, she started to thrive on the competition aspect of it and not just (thinking), hey, I’m pretty good at this.”
McDaniel beat nearly all comers when it mattered most in her junior season. She rated second in the Class 2A state field, her top finals throw of 43 feet, 3 / 4 inch placing her behind only East Alton-Wood River sophomore Jayden Ulrich (46-9 1 / 2).
A great building block for the final portion of McDaniel’s brief Unity throwing career.
“I honestly can do better than I did last year,” McDaniel said. “So to know I can push myself further, not winning last year, made me want it so much more. It made me realize it wasn’t going to be handed to me.”
That’s especially true now, with McDaniel and the rest of the Rockets unable to compete while the state tries to limit the spread of coronavirus.
“It’s definitely weird,” McDaniel said of not preparing for outdoor contests, like she was this time last year. “I remember when our first indoor meet got canceled, me and my teammate, Kylie Decker, went and asked her mom, who works at the school, ‘Is it really canceled?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah.’”
Perhaps McDaniel’s initial reaction seems a bit subdued. The word “weird” repeatedly came up in her description. But emotions such as devastation and sadness, used by many other local seniors, weren’t among the first relayed by McDaniel.
There’s a reason for that. She’d already felt such emotions right before IHSA officials’ mid-March decision to postpone all spring sports.
“I thought my season was going to be over because of an injury,” McDaniel said. “The doctor told me I’d be able to throw — I’d just have to wear a brace.”
Not long after twice in one week breaking her own school shot record — currently at 44 feet, 7 inches — McDaniel suffered a freak injury while playing with the family dog, tweaking her left knee.
“I couldn’t walk on it. Me and my mom were really scared that I tore (my MCL),” McDaniel said. “We went on a trip for spring break, and he called us and told me it was just a sprain. It wasn’t anything bad. I’m so thankful it wasn’t.”
Both McDaniel and Reetz feel the sudden time off forced by the coronavirus pandemic actually aided McDaniel from a health perspective.
With McDaniel’s knee feeling better these days and the IHSA’s prospective May 1 timeline for resuming spring sports still on the table, the time is nearing for rest to take a back seat to action.
“Now we’re getting to a point where if we’re going to have a season we want to be starting to work toward that goal,” Reetz said. “We have to get that base of training underneath us so we can hit our high point at the appropriate time.”
Reetz can’t work out with McDaniel during the IHSA stoppage. Yet he already knows how he’ll approach the limited time to assist the socially outgoing McDaniel should the outdoor season occur.
“When it gets to be that 1-on-1 time, she flips the switch,” Reetz said, “and her attention to detail during that time is really impressive.”
McDaniel’s work ethic is a key reason she’s headed to Eastern Illinois to throw at the collegiate level. This despite limited prep results in comparison to many of her peers.
“I just love the throwers. They were all so welcoming,” McDaniel said. “The atmosphere was exactly what I was looking for.”
It’s not lost on McDaniel that she’ll try to end her senior season, should it continue, at her future college home facility.
Preferably atop the 2A shot put podium this time.
“Just being able to throw (for Unity) one last time, knowing it’s going to be my last time,” McDaniel said, “and being able to give it everything I have, it would be so special.”