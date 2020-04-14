Listen to this article

Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements. They’re now on hold until May 1 at the earliest as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Unity’s senior spring sport athletes:

NAME SPORT

Anna Anderson Girls’ track and field

Kirsten Brinkley Girls’ track and field

Colton Crowley Baseball

Derek Dayton Boys’ track and field

Kylie Decker Girls’ track and field

Kyleigh Dubson Softball

Destyne Duncan Girls’ track and field

Elyce Knudsen Softball

Maci Kraft Girls’ track and field

Aliyah McDaniel Girls’ track and field

Riley Millsap Girls’ track and field

Jana Ping Girls’ track and field

Jalyn Powell Softball

Nate Reinhart Baseball

Jared Routh Baseball

Griffin Sullivan Baseball

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

