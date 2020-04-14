Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements. They’re now on hold until May 1 at the earliest as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Unity’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
Anna Anderson Girls’ track and field
Kirsten Brinkley Girls’ track and field
Colton Crowley Baseball
Derek Dayton Boys’ track and field
Kylie Decker Girls’ track and field
Kyleigh Dubson Softball
Destyne Duncan Girls’ track and field
Elyce Knudsen Softball
Maci Kraft Girls’ track and field
Aliyah McDaniel Girls’ track and field
Riley Millsap Girls’ track and field
Jana Ping Girls’ track and field
Jalyn Powell Softball
Nate Reinhart Baseball
Jared Routh Baseball
Griffin Sullivan Baseball