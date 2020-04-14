A chat with seniors who are holding out hope that their final prep seasons can happen in some form or fashion. Today, Unity boys’ track and field athlete DEREK DAYTON.
What events would you be focusing on right now, if the season was ongoing?
Mainly the 3,200 and the mile.
As the team’s lone senior, how has the season’s postponement affected you?
As an athlete, I was very sad that there was a plague that was going to stop (the season) because I knew it was my last chance to do anything in track. As a senior, I was sad because I thought maybe it was my last year in all of my events.
What were some of your goals prior to the season’s postponement?
One of my goals was to help the team win a conference championship. And my main goal was to break 10:30 in the 2-mile.
How have you approached staying in shape while you’re away from the team?
I’ve been told to just get in a lot of mileage. ... I’ve been doing everything that I can to get better. It’s been a bit different, because it’s just me. ... It’s hard to get out, so I have to push myself a lot harder to get out and do everything I know I should be doing.
If the season doesn’t resume, how are you going to remember your time with Unity track and field?
I’m going to remember how much success we had as a team and how everybody got along really well and tried to help everybody get better all the time.