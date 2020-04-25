A chat with seniors who had their spring sports seasons cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Villa Grove/Heritage girls’ track and field athlete LIBBY FLOYD.
What events were you going to be focusing on this year?
I was probably going to be focusing more on high jump. I was attempting to learn long jump, but I never got the chance to actually compete in it. I’ve always been intrigued by it. I was like, “You know what, it’s my senior year. We’re going to test the waters, see how it goes. Why not?”
How have you handled the sudden end of your senior season?
It was a little sad at first, and I’m blessed enough that I’ll be competing in track in college as well. So I still have college track (at McKendree), but for those people who didn’t ... I’m just feeling terrible for them. This is their only chance. I wish they would’ve got that chance.
What did it mean for you to compete for the Villa Grove/Heritage cooperative?
It means a lot to me, and I’m excited that I get to ... hopefully bring more (colleges) to look at girls and boys at Villa Grove. It’s been a blessing. I’ve loved all the coaches there and the athletic director. They’ve really helped me become a better athlete and really go on this journey to where now I’m competing in college.
Do you have any lasting memories from your time with the team?
We almost went to state (in the 2017 400-meter relay), but we were like one second off. Just the fact that we were freshmen ... and we almost made it, I’ll never forget it.