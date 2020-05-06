A chat with seniors who had their spring sports seasons cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Westville girls’ track and field athlete DAPHNE WILLIAMSON.
How did you wind up in track and field?
This was going to be my second year of track. I played softball all my life until I tore something in my shoulder my sophomore year.
How have you handled the loss of your senior track and field season?
It was hard at first, but I’ve been keeping myself busy with workouts that Coach (Nathan West) sent the team. ... I’m good friends with a couple girls on the team. We talk almost every day or meet and park at the high school parking lot and talk for a while.
What did you feel you and the team were capable of this season?
All of the girls had big expectations going into the season. We had been talking about this upcoming season since last year ended. We had planned on doing better at (the Vermilion) County (Meet), maybe even winning since we had gained so many more girls in the past two seasons. ... All of the girls were encouraging each other through every workout and finishing all of their workouts strong.
What has it meant to represent Westville through high school sports?
I have grown up watching Westville sports and was always so excited to get to play high school sports. Westville is a very supportive town and has always been a town you can count on.
What is your favorite track and field memory at Westville?
Either winning our first meet last year at Covington (Ind.) or standing out in the middle of the football field huddled up with the team, trying to stay warm while waiting to hear that we had finished third in the county last year.