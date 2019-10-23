ARTHUR — Kenli Nettles and Jenny Kimbro have a fair amount in common.
Each is associated with a small East Central Illinois high school — Nettles as a current senior at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Kimbro as a 2016 Salt Fork graduate.
Both have impressed on the IHSA state hurdling stage. Nettles is the defending Class 1A girls’ 100- and 300-meter titlist, while Kimbro racked up three championships in both 1A events.
And each is familiar with success beyond hurdles. Nettles also won the 1A state high jump earlier this year, and Kimbro secured the 1A long jump crown in 2016.
Now the two can add another similarity: being part of the University of Iowa women’s track and field program.
On Tuesday, Nettles verbally committed to the Hawkeyes, less than a week after an official visit to Iowa City.
“It’s been my goal since I started running track, so now that I can officially say I’m committed, it makes everything a lot easier,” Nettles said. “I’m really happy with my decision.”
Nettles previously made unofficial trips to Illinois and Eastern Illinois and had official stops planned at Indiana, Penn State and Kansas.
But conversations with Iowa multi-events coach Paige Knoodle, Nettles said, “helped sway my decision.”
Nettles also directly cited Kimbro’s results with the Hawkeyes, as Kimbro received All-American honorable-mention consideration in the heptathlon as a junior last season.
“They have great success with their multis,” Nettles said. “They were the only team at nationals that had two athletes in the heptathlon (Kimbro and Tria Simmons). ... Their success rate with multis is really a big factor in why I chose to go there.”
Nettles also feels attending Iowa will help with her desired academic major, accounting, and she felt it was close enough to home to meet her proximity wishes.
Nettles is coming off not only a junior campaign in which she single-handedly lifted ALAH to fifth place in the 1A girls’ state race, but also a summer in which she rated top-six in the 400 hurdles and heptathlon at the USA Track and Field Hershey National Junior Olympics.
And she’s setting her sights even higher, if one can believe it.
“I really want to break the state record in the 100 and 300 hurdles,” Nettles said, “and then I have some school records (I want to beat) — the 400, 100, long jump and 800. ... Put my name on the record board as much as possible.”