ARTHUR — Kenli Nettles isn’t afraid to poke a little fun at herself. Especially in uncertain times created by the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s why, earlier this week, the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior dug up a tweet from her sophomore track and field season.
The post includes a short video from a 100-meter hurdles race in Sullivan.
The clip features Nettles so forcefully crashing into her third barrier that she stumbles into a different lane and knocks over an opponent’s fourth hurdle.
Something folks are unlikely to see these days from the reigning Class 1A girls’ 100 and 300 hurdles state champion.
But videos like that one allow Nettles to smile as she and her cohorts are held off the track, the result of schools being shut down across the state earlier this month to slow the coronavirus spread.
“It’s always been something that I’m like, ‘Oh, you hurdle? Here, don’t do this,’” Nettles said Tuesday. “I was going through my memories because I was like, ‘I miss track.’ I should’ve competed a few days ago. It’s heartbreaking.”
Nettles, unlike many local spring sports standouts, already was competing when Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivered the order that halted Nettles’ final prep campaign. Indoor track and field meets have been going on since February, and Nettles took part in out-of-state competitions with the Champaign Vipers club team before suiting up for ALAH one last time.
“Things started off pretty rocky,” said Nettles, also the defending 1A high jump state titlist. “I was in a big slump mentally, so that didn’t help. But I broke it and was running pretty fast at practice, so I was excited and I was ready.”
The University of Iowa signee has heard about the pandemic affecting sports in various ways. Daily Snapchat and Instagram sessions ensure all the future Hawkeyes of track and field are within the same loop.
“A girl from Kansas, her season is completely gone. She’s really sad about that,” Nettles said. “And some people are off until the middle of April. We still have some season left, potentially.”
If the best-laid plans do work out and Nettles is able to go back to business as usual early next month — Pritzker announced Friday afternoon he is extending the closure of schools in the state to April 8 — she’ll bring a new wrinkle to her list of events.
Nettles’ fourth state venture last season was the 200 dash, in which she placed fifth. She’ll eschew that in favor of the long jump, a key reason being Nettles’ aim to join Iowa’s heptathlon unit next school year.
Nettles notched a leap of 18 feet, 1 inch at last summer’s USATF Region 7 championships in Joliet. That would’ve ranked fourth in the 2019 1A state finals.
“I was like, ‘That’s crazy. I probably should do that at state,’” Nettles said. “I like the 200, but it’s not my best event. I feel like with long jump, I’ll be able to place higher.”
Nettles doesn’t merely have a few more pieces of state hardware in her sights — although she acknowledged she’s still vying for a team trophy after finishing fifth last season with all of ALAH’s 35 points.
With the NCAA offering extra eligibility to its spring sports athletes, Nettles is unsure what her freshman season will look like in Iowa City.
“(Fellow incoming freshmen and I) were kind of nervous because if we have to redshirt, we wanted to compete our freshman year,” Nettles said. “Big Ten outdoors (championships) are at the U of I, so I’d be competing at home again, which would be awesome. I’ve got to work hard to be in that top spot.”
That means sticking to a routine, even if it feels weird when Nettles isn’t able to attend school as usual.
“It’s tough. I still wake up at 6:40 every morning,” Nettles said. “I got a lot of senioritis. Now I can’t go, it’s like, ‘What am I going to do with my life?’
“I miss my teachers, too. I had some of them for four years. I could’ve had my last day of school and not even known it and didn’t get to say good-bye.”