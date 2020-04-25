CATLIN — Payton Taylor is one of those rare high school athletes who could consider a college trajectory in multiple sports.
A two-time News-Gazette All-Area football first-team selection and 2019 All-Area boys’ track and field first-team pick.
A second-team choice on the most recent All-Area football and boys’ basketball lists, as well as a 2019 All-Area baseball special-mention recipient.
Four viable next-level athletic options.
For the Salt Fork senior, there was a simple reality associated with his eventual decision.
“Throughout high school,” Taylor said, “my goal was just to go Division I in any sport.”
Taylor achieved that earlier this month when he announced he verbally committed to the Illinois State men’s track and field team, where he’ll continue his career as a thrower.
“It means a lot to me,” Taylor said, “because I put so much work into all my sports — all four sports throughout junior high, all the way to high school. So it means the world to me.”
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Taylor also was pursued by the Eastern Illinois track and field. But early on in his senior year, Taylor thought he’d pursue football once he entered college.
He was discussing options with “some local Division IIs and some low Division I football teams” as Salt Fork put together a 5-5 campaign and reached the playoffs for the fifth straight season. During Taylor’s last prep basketball season, however, Illinois State track and field’s staff started making inroads.
“I set up an official visit later in the basketball season,” Taylor said. “Went there, liked the guys there, liked the coaching staff there.”
Taylor helped Salt Fork boys’ track and field to a Class 1A team state championship last May by placing fourth in shot put (53 feet, 8 1 / 4 inches) and sixth in discus (161-7).
He said he was aiming to finish atop both fields this year, a feasible goal given only one non-senior finished ahead of him in each event at the 2019 state meet.
Taylor won’t have that opportunity after IHSA officials announced on Tuesday the cancelation of all spring sports state series in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, his attention now fully turns to the college throwing realm.
“I just keep lifting every day,” Taylor said. “I’ve got a weight room in my house. I throw outside in my ring. ... But I’ve just been working on my form, working my lift, and doing everything like I would if there was a season.”
Taylor also is aware he’ll soon be competing with heavier implements, going from 12 to 16 pounds in shot put and from approximately 3.5 to about 4.4 pounds in discus.
Considering he’s used to carrying a weighty workload when it comes to sports, Taylor likely will adjust to those changes in short order.
“I’ve really got to focus on my form and get that the best it could be,” he said. “This technique’s really going to have to get to perfection.”