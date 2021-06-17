Top of the Morning, June 17, 2021
Next stop in our “Snapchat Takeover” series: Friday’s IHSA boys’ state track and field meet in Charleston (to tag along, search for “News-Gazette” on the app).
Urbana High senior and University of Illinois commit Daniel Mboyo will show us around Eastern Illinois University, where the Tigers are hoping to turn heads.
“The expectation is to execute our races and ultimately bring home a trophy,” said Mboyo, who qualified in long jump and two relays.
Mboyo, who will study economics at the UI, is finishing his high school career in style — off the track, too. A Key Club member, he had an impressive grade-point average and volunteered on an area COVID-19 relief team.
He also was named Urbana’s Senior Male Athlete of the Year.
“It was very cool,” he said. “I worked very hard during the pandemic, and that award was a symbol of my hard work paying off.”