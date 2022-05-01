Top of the Morning, May 1, 2022
The yummy reward for the winners of the 1,600-meter relay at the one-of-a-kind Watseka Fresh-Soph Invitational?
Monical’s Pizza.
How cool is that?
“It is amazing to see the motivation that pizzas bring to the table,” Watseka track coaches Troy Simpson and Rich Ditke said. “We have seen some of the most competitive races in the 4x4 and even coaches intentionally loading the 4x4 to win the pizzas. We rarely see scratches.”
BHRA swept the relays to claim the eight pizzas provided free of charge by Monical’s in Watseka, a relationship started when store manager Nathan Horchem’s daughter was running for the Warriors.
“The student-athletes are absolutely pumped over it. We have the pizzas waiting at the finish line for them and present them right there once everyone has finished,” the coaches said.
The fun-filled meet also includes the Donut Dash 100, where shot putters compete in a 100-meter dash with a dozen pastries awaiting the winners at the finish line. Also, music is played over the PA system during the 1,600 and 3,200 runs, and athletes and spectators form an enthusiastic and tight-fitting on-track tunnel on the front straightaway to cheer on competitors in what’s called the Gauntlet 1,600.
“It is amazing the number of PRs that have been a result of that,” the coaches said.
The meet “is our laboratory for making track and field an exciting sport, not just for the athletes and coaches, but for spectators as well. We ultimately want people to leave the meet saying that it was an exciting, fun, competitive meet and can’t wait to return.”