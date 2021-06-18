Urbana star celebrates state title with teammates
CHARLESTON — Urbana senior Daniel Mboyo won a long jump state title this afternoon at the IHSA Class 2A boys' track and field meet at Eastern Illinois.
The future Illini is using The News-Gazette's Snapchat account to document what is turning out to be a memorable day.
After winning his first state title, Mboyo celebrated with teammates: 'that state champ feeling.'
Tag along here or search for 'News-Gazette' on the app.
Congrats to @Urbana116 star & future #Illini @MasweMboyo.— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) June 18, 2021
Lots more to come today. Tag along with him for all the fun:https://t.co/6JxNU6At84 pic.twitter.com/yY6AjpYM63
Almost time:https://t.co/X3QAeegnD7@urbanaxctf pic.twitter.com/K2WxxGawOJ— News-Gazette Preps (@ngpreps) June 18, 2021