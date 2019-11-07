MILFORD — For the first time in program history, Milford volleyball will play in a super-sectional after trumping Illinois Lutheran 25-14, 25-13 in Wednesday’s Class 1A Milford Sectional championship match.
“It’s big history,” Bearcats coach Christine Duis said. “That was very cool in itself, getting further than any team had before.”
Duis said the final margin of victory wasn’t indicative of the level of play from the Chargers (25-10).
Milford (30-4-1) simply brought its A-game in front of another raucous home crowd.
“Jakki Mowrey (five aces) had several aces behind the service line,” Duis said. “Caley Mowrey (12 kills) at the net was a force that could not be stopped. Our setter, Kaylee Warren (25 assists), was so good and solid the entire match. We just played well in every facet of the game.”
The Bearcats will take on Illini Bluffs (38-1) in Friday’s 6 p.m. 1A Midland Super-Sectional, with a berth in next week’s state semifinals on the line.Colin Likas