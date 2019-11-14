Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Seniors on the St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball team gather closely for a photo ahead of their trip to the Class 2A state tournament this weekend. At the school in St. Joseph on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Seniors on the St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball team gather closely for a photo ahead of their trip to the Class 2A state tournament this weekend. At the school in St. Joseph on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.