BISMARCK — There’s a new leader in Vermilion County high school volleyball.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin ended Oakwood’s run of consecutive county tournament championships at five Monday as the Blue Devils recovered from a first-set loss to knock off the Comets 19-25, 25-21, 25-15.
BHRA (18-8) completed a perfect 4-0 run in the county showcase, which started Saturday, and has won seven of its last eight matches overall. Oakwood (19-12) saw a win streak end at seven with this defeat.
Tigers hold off Storm. Westville (7-13) and Salt Fork (9-19) engaged in a competitive third-place match, with the Tigers prevailing 25-23, 24-26, 25-23.
Buffs place fifth. Georgetown-Ridge Farm (8-16) defeated Armstrong-Potomac (3-25) 25-14, 25-23 in the fifth-place match. The Trojans received five kills and 12 digs from Mattie Kennel, as well as 21 digs and 14 assists from Lily Jameson.
Nontournament
Rockets blitz Tigers. Emma Bleecher’s eight kills and two blocks aided host Unity (28-5) in picking up a 25-18, 25-11 nonconference triumph over Urbana (12-19). Jalyn Powell (23 assists), Ella Godsell (19 digs) and Destyne Duncan (three aces) also spurred the Rockets.
Panthers thump Hilltoppers. Addison Oyer racked up 13 kills for host Paxton-Buckley-Loda (27-5), which collected a 25-13, 25-15 nonconference victory over Schlarman (10-14-2). Abbie Schmidt’s 15 assists and seven digs also paced the Panthers, as did Makenna Klann’s seven assists and three aces.
Hawks rally past Tribe. Bree Buck’s 11 kills and another seven kills from Torie Rothermel proved important for visiting Heritage (26-5) in coming back for a 13-25, 25-15, 25-7 non-league win over Judah Christian (15-9). Rothermel also posted three blocks for the Hawks, who garnered 28 assists from Olivia Sorensen. The Tribe was keyed by Abby Fredrick (eight kills, 23 assists) and Abi Tapuaiga (eight kills, six digs, four aces).
Blue Devils slow Bunnies. Reagan Cheely’s balanced effort — five kills, five assists and three aces — was critical for visiting Villa Grove (11-11), which ended a three-match losing streak with a 25-15, 25-14 nonconference win over Fisher (3-23). Madison Burwell added four kills and three aces for the Blue Devils. Katie Landers (three kills) and Kylee Bishop (four digs, three assists, two kills) paced the Bunnies.
Purple Riders thrive. Hallee Gauna and Arianna Warren led the attack for host Arcola (7-16) with eight and seven kills, respectively, during a 25-13, 25-22 non-league victory over Uni High (2-18). Lyssa Madlem contributed 13 digs for the Purple Riders. Lara Marinov served up four aces for the Illineks in defeat.
Maroons hold off Bombers. Host Clinton picked up a 25-16, 23-25, 25-13 nonconference success versus Argenta-Oreana (12-11). Madelyn Tipsword turned in 13 kills for the Bombers to go with Cassi Newbanks’ eight assists, eight digs and six kills.