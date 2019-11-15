Normal’s Redbird Arena will be packed with high school volleyball players Friday and Saturday for the IHSA’s four state tournaments. That includes St. Joseph-Ogden in Class 2A action, which kicks off early Friday afternoon. Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS breaks down the 2A field:
St. Joseph-Ogden (36-4) vs. Breese Mater Dei (30-9), noon Friday
Spartans’ coach: Abby McDonald (12th season, 315-71 record)
Knights’ coach: Chad Rakers (ninth season, 274-71-4 record)
Spartans’ storylines
Senior setter Emily Bigger is the lone athlete who was on SJ-O’s 2016 postseason roster that finished second in Class 2A. Bigger didn’t get any state playing time as a freshman, but she’ll receive plenty this weekend — since she leads the team with 888 assists and 54 aces.
The attack is well-balanced, courtesy four players with more than 150 kills apiece: sophomore Kennedi Burnett (299), senior Katelyn Berry (251), junior Payton Vallee (160) and senior Lacey Kaiser (155).
Seniors Stephanie Trame and Lindsey Aden have come up big in key postseason moments. The 5-foot-11 Trame can send down a kill (55 on the year) or throw up a block (15), while Aden’s short, arching serves account for 23 aces.
Knights’ storylines
This team has played a loaded schedule, with eight of its losses coming to larger-school or out-of-state opponents. The ninth was to an interesting foe: fellow Class 2A semifinalist St. Teresa, also the only 2A program to beat SJ-O in the regular season.
Four Knights stand 5-10 or 5-11, and the biggest for SJ-O to keep an eye on will be sophomore Tori Mohesky. The outside hitter has racked up 311 kills while also contributing 241 digs and 50 aces.
As with the Spartans, the Knights boast good variety in their offense. Complementing Mohesky’s efforts are those of sophomore Riley Kleber (163 kills), junior Myah Helmkamp (137 kills) and junior Jessie Timmermann (131 kills).
Prediction — Spartans 2, Knights 1.
There is one significant difference between these two rosters: age. SJ-O brings nine seniors into this match, and Breese just three. All of those Spartan upperclassmen have past state experience (albeit in the IESA) and will use that to their advantage.
Rockford Lutheran (35-5) vs. St. Teresa (35-5), 1:30 p.m. Friday
Crusaders’ coach: Jordan Haverly (second season, 62-14 record)
Bulldogs’ coach: Brad Dalton (second season, 64-15 record)
Crusaders’ storylines
This is the program’s first trip to Redbird Arena, and Lutheran makes that journey with three seniors among 12 rostered athletes. The Crusaders also bring a 16-match win streak into Friday’s action.
Junior outside hitter Lauren Spangler isn’t the tallest girl on the court at 5-foot-8, but she’s got an arm to compensate. Spangler has finished 378 kills — including a single-match high of 18 — and produced 181 digs to boot.
Other statistics of intrigue include freshman Kayla Spangler’s 608 assists and senior Kylie Wilhelmi’s 202 kills. But what really stands out is Lutheran’s penchant for service aces, with seven kids compiling 27 or more to this point.
Bulldogs’ storylines
Former Heritage and St. Thomas More coach Dalton’s brief time in Decatur has been fruitful, as he’s brought St. Teresa to a pair of state tournaments. The Bulldogs placed third in Class 1A last year, beating Grayville for the best finish in program history. The Bulldogs possess the tallest roster in the 2A field, bearing 6-foot senior Marie Delaney and five more athletes at 5-11 or 5-10. Interestingly enough, it’s 5-9 freshman Akpeuwe Akpoigbe who leads the club in blocks with 37.
As with SJ-O, slowing St. Teresa’s offense requires multiple foci. Sophomore Valerie Nutakor leads the way with 277 kills, followed by senior Abby Robinson’s 219, junior Caliegh Craft’s 189, senior Lexie Huck’s 147 and junior Addison Newbon’s 129.
Prediction — Bulldogs 2, Crusaders 0.
St. Teresa has dominated Class 2A enemies, avenging two prior setbacks during its playoff run. The Bulldogs roll to set up a rematch with SJ-O from Aug. 27.