CHAMPAIGN — Mike Deterding no longer will coach Champaign Central volleyball, with the veteran leader stepping down Wednesday in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
”Staying safe. Following CDC guidelines,” the 65-year-old Deterding said in a text message to The News-Gazette. “My age puts me at a higher risk of severe illness if I contract COVID-19. Not taking that chance.”
Accompanying Deterding’s text was a picture of him donning a protective mask across his face while in a small tent at a Central strength and conditioning session in Champaign.
Deterding’s second stint overseeing Maroons volleyball resulted in a 46-25 record across two seasons, as well as a Class 3A regional championship in 2018. Deterding also guided Central from 1994 through 1998, picking up two Class AA regional titles and one sectional plaque in 1994 during that timeframe.
He was the fourth volleyball coach of the past decade for Central after Kylie McCulley (2010), Evan Hook (2011-15) and Manny Rodriguez (2016-17) roamed the sidelines.
”Loved the effort, skill, commitment, determination from the Central girls and their families,” Deterding said in another text.
When asked whether he’d consider returning to the sidelines once the United States is not in a pandemic, he replied, “Not at this time.”
Among Deterding’s other coaching stops was three seasons at Monticello as the Sages’ head coach from 2014-16.
His daughter, Hannah, is a former Monticello standout who later played college volleyball at Eastern Illinois and Illinois from 2008 to 2011.
Central athletic director Jane Stillman said the volleyball coach position will be posted on the Unit 4 Schools website, and that all interested applicants should submit their information through the website.
The Maroons, led by Michigan commit Mira Chopra, are scheduled to open the 2020 season in a little less than two months with a home match against Mahomet-Seymour on Aug. 25.
“We will be conducting interviews to replace him in the near future,” Stillman said. “Team conditioning will continue as scheduled. ... I obviously am wanting to name a coach as soon as possible, but I also want the right person.
“Mike’s a great guy, and he will be missed.”