A chat with a high school athlete preparing for a fall sports season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Fisher volleyball player LEAH McCOY, who will be a senior next season.
Being a volleyball, basketball and softball player, what has it been like not to have sports the last couple months?
It’s been hard. Very hard not being able to play anything or be on a softball field or on a court. I’ve been walking up at our local track and also working a lot at Eagle’s View Supportive Living.
How are you and your teammates approaching this time away from each other from an athletic standpoint?
I’ve been talking to the girls, saying to keep more in shape so they’re able to keep their breath while playing.
What are some of your goals for this upcoming volleyball season?
To work very hard and to better (ourselves) and each other so (we) can stay competitive and have good team morale. I want to be a very good role model for the underclassmen, and I hope to show them their good teamwork and ability, and then giving 100 percent effort on and off the court.
What has it meant to you to play volleyball at Fisher?
It means a lot. It’s a lot of hard work and dedication and making sure you always have a good attitude even when you don’t want to, being very sportsmanlike to your teammates and other teams as well.
Why has it been important for you to play volleyball, basketball and softball throughout your high school career?
I’ve always been one to be more active instead of sitting at home and being bored, and enjoying being with a team and being able to share new experiences.
Can you describe the Fisher athletic atmosphere?
It’s nice to see the community being able to come together and support us through whatever we go through. It’s always better to be a Bunnie than to get beaten by a Bunnie.
What’ll it mean to get back on the volleyball court?
It’s going to mean so much to get back on the court and be able to play with familiar faces, and being able to see people.