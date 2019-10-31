FARMER CITY — Top-seeded Blue Ridge volleyball used a 25-14, 25-13 victory over No. 8 Salt Fork (11-21) during Wednesday night’s Class 1A Blue Ridge Regional semifinal match to reach the regional final.
The Knights (28-8) — who were led by Jenna Mozingo (15 digs), Willa Manuel (six kills) and Gracie Shaffer (11 assists) — will face No. 4 seed Judah Christian in Thursday’s 6 p.m. regional final after the Tribe (19-10) also recorded a two-set victory.
Judah Christian won 25-14, 25-21 over Schlarman in Wednesday’s other semfinal match.
The Tribe was led by Jenna Barnhart (nine kills and eight digs), Amelia Nelson (nine kills), Abby Fredrick (21 assists, five digs) and Lyndon Pelmore (15 digs).
Emma Bogen (seven kills, seven assists), Cece Damilano (six kills) and Tannah Ceader (six assists) paced the sixth-seeded Hilltoppers (11-21-2) in the loss.
Bombers, Eagles advance. Argenta-Oreana and DeLand-Weldon will meet in Thursday’s Class 1A LeRoy Regional final at 6 p.m. after both teams recorded wins during Wednesday’s semifinal action.
The third-seeded Bombers won 27-25, 25-18 over host and No. 5 seed LeRoy, while the second-seeded Eagles triumphed 27-29, 25-14, 25-22 over ninth-seeded Warrensburg-Latham.
Madelyn Tipsword had 12 kills for A-O (15-11), with Katy Morrison chipping in nine digs and Riley Jones adding 11 assists and an ace.
Jordyn Crouse had six kills and Morgan Shreves had 14 digs for LeRoy (11-19).
Haley Reynolds had a standout match for D-W (19-11) with 17 kills, 11 digs and two aces, while Peyton Lappin (16 kills) and Chloe Melvin (39 assists) were also key to the win.
Hawks, Broncos bow out. Top-seeded Heritage volleyball saw its season end Wednesday night with a 25-12, 25-22 loss to No. 7 seed Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg during a Class 1A Cerro Gordo Regional semifinal match.
The Hawks (27-6) received contributions from Bri Struck (six kills, five digs), Olivia Sorensen (11 assists, four digs) and Anna Sanders (seven digs).
No. 4 seed Cerro Gordo/Bement also suffered a season-ending defeat in its home regional, falling 26-24, 25-17 to No. 5 seed Central A&M.
Kali Walker posted 12 kills, six digs, three aces and three blocks for the Broncos (21-15). Ella Mann added 19 assists.
Bearcats march on. Top-seeded Milford kept its regional title hopes alive with a 25-17, 25-11 win over No. 7 seed Ridgeview (14-17) in a Class 1A Woodland Regional semifinal match on Wednesday night in Streator.
The Bearcats (27-4-1) — who garnered contributions from Caley Mowrey (11 kills, four blocks) and Kaylee Warren (30 assists and 18 digs) — will face Lexington in the regional final at 6 p.m. Thursday after the No. 6 seed won 25-17, 25-13 over Flanagan-Cornell.