DECATUR — For Mike Deterding, one item was perfectly clear about his Champaign Central volleyball team after Tuesday night.
“We’re going to be hard to beat when we’re playing Central volleyball,” the Maroons coach said.
Rival Centennial popped Central in the mouth during the first set of Tuesday night’s Class 3A Decatur Eisenhower Regional semifinal match, just like the Chargers (18-15) did earlier this month when the Big 12 foes last clashed.
But, trailing 17-11 in the second set, the Maroons (18-15) received a match-tying boost from Elise Bossenbroek that reignited confidence and guided them to a 17-25, 29-27, 25-22 victory.
“I think once that happened,” Deterding said of Bossenbroek’s surge, “our team thought they were going to win (that set) and they played differently.”
Bossenbroek finished with a team-high 13 kills, which fueled the rally, along with 11 digs apiece from Micaela Katterhenry and Katelyn Swartz.
The Maroons will now face Mahomet-Seymour — which swept Decatur MacArthur 25-11, 25-12 on Tuesday night behind six kills from Amber Yeakel — at 6 p.m. Thursday for the regional crown after dropping their season opener to the Bulldogs (29-7).
“That first match, at this point, it’s a moot point,” M-S coach Stan Bergman said. “They’ve just got so many weapons and their big at all positions, so we’ve got our work cut out for us.”