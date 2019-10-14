Entering the final weeks of the regular season, preps coordinator Colin Likas unveils his latest poll:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Thomas More 24-2 (2)
Sabers placed second in Pana/Shelbyville Tournament, host Unity and Morgan Buerkett Invitational this week.
2. St. Joseph-Ogden 22-4 (3)
Spartans knocked off Tri-Valley and Unity on consecutive nights, try to extend win streak to eight at Prairie Central.
3. Unity 23-2 (1)
Rockets stumbled versus St. Joseph-Ogden, look to recover against Illini Prairie foes Monticello and St. Thomas More.
4. Mahomet-Seymour 22-6 (4)
Bulldogs haven’t lost any of their last nine outings, host Effingham on Thursday in Apollo Conference action.
5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24-4 (5)
Panthers outlasted Monticello for perfect record in PBL Classic, jump into Sangamon Valley Tournament soon.
6. Champaign Central 13-11 (6)
Maroons rallied past rival Centennial and helped raise funds for cancer research, bring in Peoria Richwoods next.
7. Heritage 24-4 (7)
Hawks blitzed Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament field, host league enemies Decatur Lutheran, ALAH this week.
8. Monticello 16-8 (—)
Sages return to ranks after second-place effort in PBL Classic, draw Unity, Pontiac, Prairie Central to finish IPC slate.
9. Milford 22-4-1 (—)
Bearcats new to this poll, collected third at PBL Classic and visit both BHRA and Westville in Vermilion Valley tilts.
10. Blue Ridge 25-6 (8)
Knights settled for third at Lincoln Prairie Tournament, try to topple Arcola and Midland in relatively quiet week.