 Central's players celebrate their win in a prep volleyball match at Centennial in Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Entering the final weeks of the regular season, preps coordinator Colin Likas unveils his latest poll:

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. St. Thomas More 24-2 (2)

Sabers placed second in Pana/Shelbyville Tournament, host Unity and Morgan Buerkett Invitational this week.

2. St. Joseph-Ogden 22-4 (3)

Spartans knocked off Tri-Valley and Unity on consecutive nights, try to extend win streak to eight at Prairie Central.

3. Unity 23-2 (1)

Rockets stumbled versus St. Joseph-Ogden, look to recover against Illini Prairie foes Monticello and St. Thomas More.

4. Mahomet-Seymour 22-6 (4)

Bulldogs haven’t lost any of their last nine outings, host Effingham on Thursday in Apollo Conference action.

5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24-4 (5)

Panthers outlasted Monticello for perfect record in PBL Classic, jump into Sangamon Valley Tournament soon.

6. Champaign Central 13-11 (6)

Maroons rallied past rival Centennial and helped raise funds for cancer research, bring in Peoria Richwoods next.

7. Heritage 24-4 (7)

Hawks blitzed Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament field, host league enemies Decatur Lutheran, ALAH this week.

8. Monticello 16-8 (—)

Sages return to ranks after second-place effort in PBL Classic, draw Unity, Pontiac, Prairie Central to finish IPC slate.

9. Milford 22-4-1 (—)

Bearcats new to this poll, collected third at PBL Classic and visit both BHRA and Westville in Vermilion Valley tilts.

10. Blue Ridge 25-6 (8)

Knights settled for third at Lincoln Prairie Tournament, try to topple Arcola and Midland in relatively quiet week.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

