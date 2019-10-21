Preps coordinator Colin Likas offers his final rankings before the playoffs next week:
RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)
1. St. Thomas More 31-2 (1)
Sabers won their own Morgan Buerkett Invitational, close Illini Prairie slate with Pontiac and Prairie Central.
2. St. Joseph-Ogden 24-4 (2)
Spartans in midst of a nine-match win streak after losing to STM, face Olympia and Monticello before playoffs.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 27-7 (4)
Bulldogs couldn’t eclipse STM in three-set Morgan Buerkett final, trek to Charleston for regular-season capper.
4. Unity 27-5 (3)
Rockets compiled 3-2 mark at challenging BCC Invitational, bring in Rantoul and Urbana for non-league bouts.
5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 26-5 (5)
Panthers settled for third in SVC/RVC Tournament, host Schlarman and travel to Dwight in final two matchups.
6. Champaign Central 16-14 (6)
Maroons collected pair of victories at O’Fallon Autumn Classic, end regular season at Peoria and Springfield.
7. Heritage 25-5 (7)
Hawks rolled by ALAH in lone non-tournament match last week, stop by Judah Christian and Villa Grove next.
8. Milford 24-4-1 (9)
Bearcats are winners of seven straight after knocking off BHRA, host Schlarman and Hoopeston Area this week.
9. Monticello 19-12 (8)
Sages put up pair of triumphs at Morgan Buerkett Invite, take on Prairie Central and St. Joseph-Ogden soon.
10. Blue Ridge 25-7 (10)
Knights stumbled against Arcola in lone match last week, start three-bout stretch with Okaw Valley on Tuesday.