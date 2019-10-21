stmvb10
Unity's Jalyn Powell (10) in a prep volleyball match at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. STM won 2-0.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Preps coordinator Colin Likas offers his final rankings before the playoffs next week:

RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.) 

1. St. Thomas More 31-2 (1)

Sabers won their own Morgan Buerkett Invitational, close Illini Prairie slate with Pontiac and Prairie Central.

2. St. Joseph-Ogden 24-4 (2)

Spartans in midst of a nine-match win streak after losing to STM, face Olympia and Monticello before playoffs.

3. Mahomet-Seymour 27-7 (4)

Bulldogs couldn’t eclipse STM in three-set Morgan Buerkett final, trek to Charleston for regular-season capper.

4. Unity 27-5 (3)

Rockets compiled 3-2 mark at challenging BCC Invitational, bring in Rantoul and Urbana for non-league bouts.

5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 26-5 (5)

Panthers settled for third in SVC/RVC Tournament, host Schlarman and travel to Dwight in final two matchups.

6. Champaign Central 16-14 (6)

Maroons collected pair of victories at O’Fallon Autumn Classic, end regular season at Peoria and Springfield.

7. Heritage 25-5 (7)

Hawks rolled by ALAH in lone non-tournament match last week, stop by Judah Christian and Villa Grove next.

8. Milford 24-4-1 (9)

Bearcats are winners of seven straight after knocking off BHRA, host Schlarman and Hoopeston Area this week.

9. Monticello 19-12 (8)

Sages put up pair of triumphs at Morgan Buerkett Invite, take on Prairie Central and St. Joseph-Ogden soon.

10. Blue Ridge 25-7 (10)

Knights stumbled against Arcola in lone match last week, start three-bout stretch with Okaw Valley on Tuesday.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

