Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Addison Oyer (18) and Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin's Jillian Russell (25) in the Class 2A PBL Regional volleyball semifinals at PBL High School on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette ° Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Addison Oyer (18) and Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin's Jillian Russell (25) in the Class 2A PBL Regional volleyball semifinals at PBL High School on Tuesday, ° Oct. 29, 2019.