A look at three Panthers athletes who hope to make a mark with their respective fall sports team later this year:
MAKAYLA KLANN
Class of 2021, volleyball
She is most looking forward to ... starting the season off strong with a great returning group of girls. As a team, we continue to grow closer and have great chemistry on and off the court. I am ready to go against some tough competition throughout my senior season.
She appreciates being part of PBL athletics because ... I enjoy being a role model and leader to the younger girls who have the same passion for volleyball as I do.
During the ongoing pandemic ... I didn’t get to finish my 10th year of club volleyball. I took volleyball for granted. I expected to play every year, and now I miss volleyball more then ever.
MADDIE ROYER
Class of 2022, girls’ cross-country
She is most looking forward to ... meeting our incoming freshmen who will be joining the cross-country team in the fall. I’m also really looking forward to competing in our Twin Valley Conference. I’m hoping to be able to win conference again.
As a representative of PBL athletics ... I will continue to lead this female team along with our other hardworking and dedicated female athletes. My goal as a leader is to inspire and encourage the younger female runners.
The ongoing pandemic ... has made me increasingly aware that self-motivation and goals are going to be a key to my success in the upcoming cross-country season.
RYDER JAMES
Class of 2022, boys’ cross-country
He is most looking forward to ... getting back into racing. With the majority of the track season canceled due to COVID, I’m really just ready to get back out there with my team and compete.
In his time representing PBL athletics ... I’m glad to say that my coach (Dustin Franckey) has really done some great things for our team to make us as successful as we can possibly be. I wouldn’t want to run for anyone else.
He’s viewing the pandemic as ... all in God’s control, and I was going to trust in him. I was able to throw down some decent time trials, and now I’m just ready for the cross season to kick off.