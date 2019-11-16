NORMAL — Abby McDonald couldn’t explain what exactly went wrong.
The pieces were there for St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball to pull off a comeback for the ages. In a Class 2A state semifinal match, no less.
Instead, the Spartans’ coach found herself holding back tears while surrounded by her red-eyed athletes Friday afternoon in the Redbird Arena media room.
“I honestly don’t know how that third set got away from us,” McDonald said. “That’s something that we’ll have to go back and break down.”
It’s something everyone associated with SJ-O volleyball is likely to be replaying in their heads for some time, after Breese Mater Dei overcame a second-set letdown and held on for a 25-20, 23-25, 25-22 victory.
“What I do know is that these kids are amazing,” McDonald continued. “The kind of heart and the soul and the grit that they just showed out there on that court ... is amazing.”
The 12th-year Spartans coach briefly trailed off at the end of that statement, offering up an “and I’m going to cry” before pushing forward.
It was a momentary hiccup in what was otherwise a touching sentiment from McDonald to her senior-heavy roster.
In a sense, that epitomized what SJ-O (36-5) went through against the Knights (31-9): occasional lapses splitting stretches of excellence from the Spartans.
“That St. Joseph-Ogden team was legit,” Mater Dei coach Chad Rakers said. “They were a force to be reckoned with, and they made us fight for every point.”
It was the Knights who posted some of the biggest scoreboard advantages of the afternoon, paced by Tori Mohesky’s 14-kill, 13-dig double-double as well as Myah Helmkamp’s nine kills, Jessie Timmermann’s 38 assists and Audrey Lampe’s 13 digs.
Not one of those girls is a senior, but Mater Dei showed composure beyond its age at most of Friday’s key stages.
“The big floor is a big, scary place at times,” Rakers said. “We learned a lot in those three sets.”
Those lessons were delivered by a Spartans squad that deployed eight of its nine upperclassmen in at least two games apiece Friday. Even so, SJ-O found itself trailing the majority of each set.
The Spartans took two consecutive points to tie the opener at 20. The Knights then rattled off the last five points to push SJ-O to the brink.
It appeared inevitable the Spartans would tip over the edge when they fell behind 11-3 in the second round, drawing both of McDonald’s timeouts.
“That was probably one of the first times that I think our serve-receive had really broken down in quite some time,” said McDonald, pointing to 10 Mater Dei service aces. “That makes it hard for us to get into any kind of a system offensively.”
Then, a corner was turned with SJ-O still behind 18-11 in that same second set.
Perhaps it was the attack of Kennedi Burnett (14 kills), Lacey Kaiser (eight kills), Katelyn Berry (seven kills) and Payton Vallee (six kills) that set the Spartans straight.
Maybe it was Rylee Stahl’s 17 digs or Emily Bigger’s 32 assists. Or possibly it was the inclusion of senior Jenna Albrecht off the bench midway through the game, adding an extra dose of vibrant energy SJ-O desperately needed.
“There were times when we would all get down,” said Bigger, a member of the Spartans’ 2016 state runner-up unit. “But we looked at each other and were like, ‘We’ve been in this position before. We know what to do, and we can just push (the Knights) to play our game.’”
That’s certainly what it looked like as the Spartans snagged the final four points — aided by three Mater Dei attack errors — to force a tiebreaking third set.
“These kids have shown time and time again that, no matter how far they’re down, they don’t give up,” McDonald said. “They keep fighting.”
The third set was snug throughout, with neither side going up by more than four points. The Knights, however, led from 7-6 all the way to 18-17.
“We hoped that momentum going into the third set would carry us a little bit longer,” McDonald said. “But credit to Mater Dei. They played a great defensive and offensive game, and they kept us from being able to run as quick as we typically are able to.”
SJ-O’s last gasp in front came at 19-18, after a trio of Kaiser kills. The Knights responded by stepping on the gas, two Riley Kleber kills both sending the ball to the hardwood.
And sending the Spartans into Saturday’s 12:25 p.m. third-place match with Rockford Lutheran (35-6). No matter that contest’s outcome, it’ll mark the second-best finish in program history behind the aforementioned 2016 second-place hardware.
Mere minutes after watching their chance at a state championship slip away, though, SJ-O’s athletes weren’t quite ready to accept that consolation.
“We were so ready to do it,” Stahl said. “We didn’t play the best that we wanted to play, but we kept fighting throughout the entire game. ... We’re not going to get the trophy that we wanted, but we just kept fighting.”