ST. JOSEPH — Kennedi Burnett was the only sophomore on St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball roster last season.
The Spartans featured nine seniors on the 2019 team that placed third in Class 2A. It was a fitting end to an already-successful career for those upperclassmen, but their eventual graduation meant younger athletes would be required to step up in 2020.
Like Burnett, a reigning News-Gazette All-Area volleyball first-team selection on that SJ-O club flush with seniors.
“Being a leader is all part of it,” Burnett said. “That’s what I’m looking forward to, and to stepping up for others. There’s going to be a lot of rebuilding ... but I’m just looking forward to it. We’ll just have to take it one step at a time.”
That first step is getting back on the hardwood at all.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced IHSA officials to suspend summer contact days last month. With local club volleyball — Burnett plays for Illini Elite — also paused these days, opportunities appear to be dwindling for athletes like Burnett to prepare for their bigger leadership roles.
“All in all, I really just want to get better as a player no matter what the circumstance is,” Burnett said, “and just take it all slow because, sooner or later, it’s all going to be over. And I just want positive outcomes with myself and for my teammates.”
Positive outcomes have become a large part of Burnett’s prep volleyball career to this point. She has helped SJ-O win two regional championships in her first two seasons with the Spartans, not to mention last season’s state success.
“Being a junior and already having so much experience at the varsity level is obviously not just a benefit for our team,” SJ-O coach Abby McDonald said, “but it’s a benefit for her in the sense that she will have some of the leadership that a particular junior, maybe a first-year varsity player, wouldn’t have.”
It’ll be important to the Spartans’ immediate results.
Of the four juniors on their previous roster, only Payton Vallee received regular varsity repetitions in 2019.
In this void, Burnett may call back to lessons learned from her first two years with the squad, which included her playing alongside fellow recent All-Area first-team picks in Emily Bigger (2019) and Bree Trimble (2018).
“I just felt really blessed to ... have the opportunity to play with some of these girls,” Burnett said. “Different age levels, which helped me to be a better player all around.”
McDonald, set to start her 13th season at SJ-O, draws comparisons between Burnett, who averaged 3.34 kills per set last season, and Kylie Michael, who helped the Spartans to a second-place finish in state in 2016 and now plays volleyball at Eastern Illinois.
“We’ve been excited about (Burnett) since her freshman year, where she got some varsity playing experience,” McDonald said, “knowing that it would benefit her as similarly as it did Kylie Michael in being able to play varsity for four seasons.”
McDonald recognized she was getting that sort of talent in Burnett early on. Burnett is the sister of 2018 SJ-O alumna Abbi Burnett, a recent Parkland volleyball player, and McDonald could witness Kennedi Burnett in action through the local youth program.
So it isn’t surprising Burnett feels like McDonald’s staff already has entrusted her with more responsibility.
“The coaches expected that from me, and I knew I had to push myself to be at that level,” Burnett said, “which I knew I could accomplish. So I just followed what was asked of me.”
An increased vocal component will likely come with Burnett’s future leadership position. McDonald noted that element wasn’t as necessary from Burnett last year, considering all the upperclassmen sharing the floor with her.
“Our senior class had so much leadership that that ... wasn’t necessarily her role,” McDonald said. “We talked a lot last season about everyone having a job to do. (It was more about) just being confident in her game and letting everybody around her see that, although she was a sophomore, she was a strong player.”
Burnett is already receiving college interest from some Division I and II programs.
What Burnett achieves in her junior and senior seasons with the Spartans will help decide how many more of the aforementioned college teams come calling. She’s got a great base from which to build, considering SJ-O’s trip to Redbird Arena and the state tournament last November.
“It motivates me so much,” Burnett said. “That was one of many accomplishments that we did for our program. So taking that makes me have a positive attitude toward upcoming seasons and players that will be joining our program.
“We’re just looking forward to doing the same and making many more new accomplishments.”