KELLY McCLURE‘s second season leading St. Thomas More volleyball will include her working around the graduation of two-time News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year Allie Trame — but also trying to prepare an otherwise-intact group during an ongoing pandemic:
How fortunate do you feel to have the 2019 season under your belt with the Sabers, considering how the pandemic is hindering new coaches now?
I definitely feel for those coaches because there’s a lot to get your arms around as a first-year coach. You’re trying to learn all the things you need to know from an administrative side and just how a program runs, and then you’re, more importantly, trying to establish those relationships with your players. I definitely feel very fortunate that I’ve had the opportunity to have one year as a head coach and then another year as an assistant (before that), to have gotten to know the players and establish relationships there.
If summer contact days remain suspended, how do you plan to lead the team in preparation for a new season?
The main thing that we’ve been trying to do since the shelter-in-place has started is trying to stay connected to our players. Even though we’re not in our season, we really tried to remain connected and stay connected through group texting. We listen to podcasts together. We just do regular check-ins to make sure everyone’s doing OK, as well as kind of infusing a little fun along the way. I see going into summer, if we have a contingent situation, that it would probably be a little bit more of the same way.
Having a team member — junior-to-be daughter Anna — in your home, how have you two worked together in volleyball during the pandemic?
I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily a daily routine, but she’s reading a book with her club team right now and she’ll share a lot of the things that she’s learning there. And I’m listening to a lot of podcasts right now, so I’ll forward those to her and we kind of discuss those. We have a volleyball net that we put up in our backyard, so we’ve played probably two or three times a week out there. I currently have bruises up and down my forearms from her hitting. We recruit her two brothers to come in and play, which has been a lot of fun.
What’ll it mean to get back to work in-person with the girls?
I can’t wait to get in the gym with them. I know they’re anxious. For some of them, club volleyball is still on hold and (there are) a lot of question marks there. So everyone’s really anxious to get in the gym and just to see each other. Being a smaller program, they’re a tight group.