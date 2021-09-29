Top of the Morning, Sept. 29, 2021
Not all of her players decorate a pumpkin as well as they spike a volleyball.
“Some aren’t so artistic,” St. Joseph-Ogden High School coach Abby McDonald said. “But it was fun to see them try.”
The Spartans spent Sunday night at the home of junior Taylor Hug, getting messy for a good cause. They were prepping pumpkins they hope to sell as part of next Tuesday’s Dick Duval Scholarship fundraiser.
Each fall, McDonald’s program takes part in a community service project. This year, they’re raising money to reward $1,000 scholarships in the spring to a college-bound male and female Spartan in Duval’s name. The Hall of Fame coach died in August.
The timing of Tuesday’s match/auction/dinner is ideal: It’s against Monticello — where Duval was a substitute teacher after retiring from SJ-O and made many more friends — on what would have been his 65th birthday.
“It will be a perfect place for his family to celebrate,” said McDonald, who considers Duval a coaching and teaching mentor.
The gates open at 5 p.m. The menu includes pork chops, “Do It For Duval” T-shirts, bracelets and a slew of colorful pumpkins. Organizers also are accepting monetary donations that can be delivered to the school under a “Dick Duval Scholarship Fund.”
McDonald said the community support has been tremendous, with her players being greeted with enthusiasm during fundraising.
“I want the kids to know how special it is and important it is to give back to others,” she said.
Duval’s family will help determine who receives the scholarship, which will be rewarded annually starting in 2022.
“This is our way of continuing his legacy,” McDonald said. “He had such a passion and love for the students at St. Joe.”