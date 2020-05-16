A look at three athletes from Unity who hope to make a mark with their respective fall sports team later this year:
ZACH OHLSSON
Class of 2021, boys’ soccer
He is most looking forward to ... being able to compete with my teammates that I have been playing with since I was 7, and all the friends I have made along the way.
He’s enjoyed getting to represent Unity athletics because ... Unity has always had a big name when it comes to athletics in Central Illinois. It’s been an honor to be part of Unity sports and uphold this tradition. It’s been amazing to see our soccer program flourish over the time I have been with the team.
What he’s taken away from the pandemic is ... it has made me cherish the time I have spent with my team and coaches.
EMMA BLEECHER
Class of 2022, volleyball
Thinking about her hopes for the upcoming season ... I have high expectations for myself ... not only skill-wise, but also in stepping up as a leader. Having the experience as someone who’s been on varsity two years, I want to make sure I lead well and set the right example for varsity and all of our incoming freshmen.
She’s enjoyed getting to represent Unity athletics because ... we receive endless support throughout the community. One of the best things after a big win at home is being told, “Good job!” or, “Great game, number 13!” by people I don’t even know. Rocket Nation is unlike any other.
AUDREY REMOLE
Class of 2023, girls’ cross-country
She is most looking forward to ... being with my teammates and coach again (they are like family), being a leader to the upcoming freshmen and being able to set goals to break.
She’s enjoyed getting to represent Unity athletics because ... everyone is so supportive of each other. We have determination and help each other reach our goals.
What she’s learned during the pandemic is ... how much I love to compete in cross-country, track and basketball. When you can’t do something, it gives you the chance to realize how much you miss it. When I get back, I will be more grateful in each competition.