CHAMPAIGN — Caroline Kerr is one of six St. Thomas More underclassmen whose name blared across the gymnasium’s loudspeakers Thursday evening.

It’s a regular occurrence for Sabers volleyball, which rolls out a young-yet-experienced lineup under first-year coach Kelly McClure.

Kerr’s approach to that reality?

“We’re always working to play like we aren’t underclassmen anymore,” the sophomore setter said, “and we’re just playing our best.”

That’s been enough frequently this season. Such was the case on this evening.

Kerr dished out 28 assists to a hitting cast primarily consisting of 11th- and 10th-graders as the host Sabers dispatched rival Unity 29-27, 25-23.

Sophomore Anna McClure picked up 12 kills and junior Maci Walters finished with five, while senior Allie Trame — the lone upperclassman in the starting rotation — added eight more kills for STM (26-2, 6-0 Illini Prairie Conference).

All of those figures were keyed by Kerr, who still found time for a little dancing between Thursday’s first and second sets despite tirelessly dashing across the hardwood.

“She brings great volleyball IQ, and she just has great court awareness,” Kelly McClure said. “I trust her that she’s going to know which hitters will have the best matchup against their block.”

The Rockets (24-3, 5-2) did knock down a few STM attack bids, but couldn’t respond with enough of their own.

Kerr’s counterpart, Unity’s Jalyn Powell, finished with 18 assists to go with Emma Bleecher’s team-best 12 kills.

“With the attackers that they have, we were out of system quite a bit,” Rockets boss Kylie McCulley said. “It just wasn’t as clean ... with a lot of emergency-outlet plays and stuff like that, and no team’s best like that.”

Unity had the opportunity to strike first on the road despite falling behind by as many as four points in the opening set.

The Rockets possessed a 24-23 advantage but couldn’t find the decisive blow. That trend continued in the second game.

“(The Sabers) were chipping away, chipping away,” McCulley said. “They were just super-talented and just took it.”

Pairing with the talent on the floor were a pair of former Illinois volleyball players in McClure and McCulley.

“It’s so fun,” Kelly McClure said, “and the match was pretty much what I thought it was going to be: two really great teams going out there and competing.”

Those two programs also are less than two weeks away from IHSA playoff action.

For Unity, which began its campaign 20-0, a rugged second half of the regular season still is paying dividends.

“I love the fact that we have games like this,” McCulley said. “This is what’s most important right now.”

For STM, a rise from Class 2A to 3A looms following consecutive 2A state semifinals appearances.

“One of our goals this season is to win conference, and I think this was a big step to getting that goal,” Kerr said. “... Going into the postseason will be awesome.”