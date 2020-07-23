WATSEKA — Two Iroquois County high schools have agreed to form a co-ed cooperative soccer program for at least the 2020 and 2021 IHSA fall seasons.
Milford’s school board last week voted in favor of such a team, and Watseka’s board on Tuesday also approved the decision for the schools to join forces on the pitch. Warriors athletic director Barry Bauer on Wednesday announced the cooperative’s official formation, calling it a two-year agreement.
Watseka already fielded a co-ed soccer squad that competes during the boys’ season, scheduled in the fall. Milford never has had either a boys’ or girls’ soccer team.
“We’ve been talking about it for a couple of years and really didn’t pursue it because our numbers were good (in the past),” Bauer said. “We already knew a couple players in Milford that were interested. Our numbers are down now, and any time you can give someone the opportunity to play a sport they wouldn’t be able to play is always a good thing.”
Milford principal Steve Totheroh said Watseka officials approached those at Milford when the 2019-2020 school year ended to explore starting a soccer cooperative in the next academic year.
“It’s not going to cost us anything to provide an opportunity for the kids,” Totheroh said. “It was a great offer by Watseka. Hopefully we have some kids that are interested.”
Bauer said conversations between the two school administrations indicated five or six Milford students might be involved with the 2020 team — should it get to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The way I look at it, five or six will help us,” Bauer said, “and that’s five or six that wouldn’t be able to play otherwise.”
The Warriors struggled to an 0-24 record last season under second-year coach Jeremy Douglas. The program’s last winning record was achieved in 2015, when then-leader Jerry Parker oversaw an 18-5-1 run.
Watseka officials on Wednesday also announced an agreement between the school and the Watseka Park District to play Warriors soccer’s home matches at the park district soccer fields. Those events formerly were held at the Unit 9 District Office grounds.
“The district office is right on the edge of town. For some of the younger players, it was hard for them to get a ride there after school,” Bauer said. “The (park district fields are) probably four blocks east of the school, so it’s a lot easier to get to that facility.”
Bauer also cited the chance for the school and the park district to share costs on field maintenance as a reason for this change.