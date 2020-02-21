CHAMPAIGN — Jerome and Tony Prater made the 105-mile drive from Vandalia to State Farm Center on Thursday morning.

The Praters sat in the front row of an upper section at the renovated building. Last time Jerome was here many years ago, it was called the Assembly Hall and didn’t have nearly as many bells and whistles.

“I remember everything being totally different,” Jerome Prater said. “I like the facility a lot.”

“The seating is very nice compared to the bleachers,” Tony Prater said.

The Praters made the trip along with daughter Stormi and grandson Silas to see their son, Vandalia 120-pounder Cutter Prater.

The Praters are discovering what the rest of us already know: state wrestling and Champaign-Urbana are MFEO (Made For Each Other).

The event has a long, successful history in C-U.

The meet has been at the Assembly Hall/State Farm Center starting in 1967 and every year since ’73. That’s a lot of takedowns and escapes. And the relationship is far from over. Earlier in the month, the IHSA tacked on another five years to the deal.

While the basketball tournament has bounced from C-U to Peoria and football takes turns between Champaign and DeKalb, the individual wrestling championship has remained a constant.

The dedicated coaches, parents, athletes and fans across the state know the best way to the UI campus. Once they are here, they fill local hotels and restaurants. They spend cash at grocery stores and gas stations. But it’s more than a business transaction. It’s an introduction to the community for people from every corner of Illinois. Who knows how many student-athletes came for the wrestling and decided to return for college. Or to see a basketball game or concert.

A big fan

Mark Johnson first checked out the state meet during his prep days at Rock Island Alleman. His senior season was 1973, the year the meet came back to the Assembly Hall after a year in Normal.

“It can be intimidating as a high school kid the first time,” the former Illinois coach said. “Nobody can get down on the floor. They make it a mystique.”

During his coaching career, Johnson figures he went to 20 different state meets. He ranks the Illinois version near the top.

“To me, it’s the best,” Johnson said.

Good to go

Johnson said C-U is the perfect fit for the state wrestling meet. He sees no reason to ever consider moving it away from C-U.

“If it’s not broke, you don’t fix it,” he said. “This is working so well. It’s well attended. The city opens up its arms.”

Having the meet in C-U is an advantage for the Illinois program.

“Kids come down here that do well, and they have a good feeling about Champaign,” Johnson said. “You capitalize on that.”

It didn’t always help Illinois. As an athlete, future Olympian Johnson was highly recruited.

“I didn’t think about going to Illinois at the time,” said Johnson, who starred at Michigan. Once he became coach at Illinois, Johnson made landing the state athletes a priority.

“My goal was to recruit the best kids out of Illinois,” Johnson said. “My third year, we had two NCAA champions, both from the state of Illinois. It sells the program when that stuff happens.”