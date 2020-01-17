CHAMPAIGN — Contentment can be the bane of an athlete’s existence. Or it can cause an athlete to recognize there’s more left in the tank.
Carter Hall is an example of the latter idea.
As a Champaign Central freshman, the 113-pound wrestler was fine with keeping his matches close. Hoping to do just enough right in order to acquire wins.
That all changed in the 2019 Class 2A state tournament, at which Hall lost his opening match in the 113 bracket before rolling through most of his wrestleback opponents.
A 15-2 major decision, a 20-3 technical fall, a 12-5 decision and a third-period pinfall sent Hall from nearly out the state door on Day 1 to sixth place in his 2A field.
Now, Hall knows there are expectations associated with each and every one of his matches — in the regular season or postseason.
And the 120-pound sophomore is thriving, sitting with an unblemished record ahead of Saturday’s Marty Williams Invitational in Mahomet.
“After state ... just having that under your belt, you’re expected to go to these tournaments and do well,” Hall said, “just with the accolades. The confidence is there, too, and the focus comes with the confidence. Once you’re confident, you’re ready to go.”
“Ready” appears an understatement for how Hall’s second prep campaign has played out thus far.
Maroons coach Merle Ingersoll describes Hall “owning” rivals whom Hall either barely handled or struggled against just one season prior.
Among them is Quincy senior Blake Peter, whom Hall lost to in the 2018 Mascoutah Invitational’s 113 final.
Fast forward to the 2019 tournament on Dec. 20 and the two met once again, this time in the championship match at 120.
Peter was the No. 1 seed and Hall the No. 2.
Yet Hall was the one with his hand raised following six minutes of action, capturing the bracket’s top spot by a 7-4 decision.
“This year, I wanted to win,” Hall said. “I went out there with a little more intensity and took the match to him.”
That triumph is listed among Hall’s “notable wins” by Illinois Matmen, which has Hall listed as an honorable-mention pick among the 2A 120 rankings. The success versus Peter is joined by a pair of victories — 7-3 and 5-1 decisions — over East St. Louis junior Melvin Rogers.
“I don’t really pay attention to it too much,” Hall said of the pre-postseason recognition.
Same goes for his record prior to the Marty Williams Invitational. Hall said he’s not sure exactly how many wins he boasts — just that he knows he’s yet to be defeated.
He also is attempting to better last year’s fourth-place showing in Mahomet, even if it was the best locally at 113.
Weight was something Hall didn’t concern himself with prior to his sophomore stint. He simply was focused on getting bigger at all, not trying to qualify for a certain weight.
“(During) the offseason, I felt a little undersized,” Hall said. “So I just got in the weight room, and that has made a difference.”
That was a full-body effort over the course of three or four days a week. There also was a mental aspect to Hall’s revamped dedication.
“I can half do it or I can put my complete attention to it,” Hall said, “and then that intense focus, it carries over into the matches and little details that happen in life.”
Hall was completing most of this work on his own, as older brother Dalton — the reigning 2A 160 third-place finisher — started his senior season later than other Central wrestlers.
Even if Hall and his sibling weren’t pushing one another directly leading up to the 2019-2020 campaign, Dalton’s past achievements — a sixth-place state display as a sophomore and state tournament berth as a freshman — gave Hall a little extra push.
“You always look up to your older brother,” Hall said. “He didn’t place freshman year, so when I placed freshman year, it was a little bit of an even greater accomplishment. It’s something that we bring up a lot.”
Hall already is one of just nine Central grapplers ever to medal in a state wrestling meet. When 2020 2A state commences Feb. 20 at Champaign’s State Farm Center, he’ll try to become just the second Maroon to earn a pair of podium finishes.
The first: his older brother.
“It would mean a lot,” Hall said. “There’s been a lot of good teams and people individually that have gone through Central, so just to be up there with them as a sophomore feels pretty nice.”
Keep them on the radar
Champaign Central’s Carter Hall is just one of several local wrestlers currently ranked by Illinois Matmen roughly a month out from the 2020 IHSA state tournaments. Here’s a closer look at five more area standouts worth keeping an eye on the rest of the way:
Tavius Hosley
Soph., Unity
LAST SEASON: Hosley immediately made an impact in his first high school wrestling season by placing second at Class 1A 106 pounds.
THIS SEASON: Already showing plenty of confidence as a prep newcomer, Hosley now has results to back it up as he jumped up to 113 pounds this season. He’s top-ranked in his weight at 1A by Illinois Matmen and owns a victory over the No. 2 grappler, Dakota’s Maddux Blakely. On a Rockets roster filled with strength at the heavier weights, Hosley is offering a steady constant on the lighter side.
Makail Stanley
Sr., Argenta-Oreana
LAST SEASON: Stanley earned his first-ever state berth as a junior last season, wrestling both up a weight and school size from where he’s at now. He posted a 1-2 record at 170 pounds at the Class 2A state meet.
THIS SEASON: Stanley now resides at 160 in 1A and is Illinois Matmen’s top-ranked athlete in that field. He was defeated by Prairie Central’s Logan Deacetis, the defending 1A 160 state titlist, but Deacetis has competed at 170 this season. Stanley already owns tournament crowns at Petersburg, Clinton and his home base Argenta.
Micah Downs
Sr., Unity
LAST SEASON: Downs reached the peak of Class 1A 182 pounds while competing for Clinton by knocking off Unity’s Cade Scott in the state championship match.
THIS SEASON: Downs and Scott now are teammates in Tolono, shifting Scott to 195 pounds while Downs attempts to defend his 182 crown. Illinois Matmen likes his chances thus far, ranking Downs No. 1 in the field despite a loss to defending 1A 170 titlist Andrew Wenzel of Dakota. Downs possesses ample state experience and is a favorite to repeat.
Brandon Hoselton
Jr., Prairie Central
LAST SEASON: Hoselton continued his quest to be a four-time state champion by repeating as the Class 1A 195-pound victor and going unbeaten on the campaign.
THIS SEASON: It’s been business as usual for Hoselton, who remains at 195 and is Illinois Matmen’s No. 1 wrestler at the weight in 1A. He’s already picked up a win over the No. 2-rated grappler, Coal City’s Daniel Jezik, though that came in overtime. Hoselton also won a tournament title at Pontiac, and anything short of No. 1 at state would be a letdown.
Hayden Copass
Jr., Westville/G-RF
LAST SEASON: The recent Wisconsin commit finished runner-up to now-Illinois heavyweight Luke Luffman at Class 2A 285 pounds in the state tournament.
THIS SEASON: Copass no longer has to be concerned with Luffman nor with 2A competition, as the Georgetown-Ridge Farm student and his teammates find themselves in 1A. Illinois Matmen presently ranks Copass No. 1 in the bracket, and Copass didn’t lose to anyone last season not named Luffman. The path is paved for Copass’ first state championship.