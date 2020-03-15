Why he’s Coach of the Year
Now a two-time All-Area Coach of the Year, Patton led nine athletes to the Class 1A IHSA individual state meet and boasted six medalists by the end of the three-day event. He also oversaw a team regional championship, followed by a run to third place in the 1A dual-team state tournament.
Season highlights
“Second at Abe’s Rumble. Co-conference champs. We won the Unity Invite and the Orion Invite. Winning regionals. Six state placers with nine qualifiers, and third in team state.”
A few of my favorites
A sporting event I need tickets to see is Duke-North Carolina basketball, at Duke all day. I’m a big Coach K fan. ... If I wasn’t a coach, I would be a lawyer. I’d like to argue and fight for my guys. ... My favorite motivational tactic is trying to exploit their goals. Trying to make sure they understand the heartbreak they felt a year ago, that they don’t feel that again and making sure I bring those emotions that we have either at the State Farm Center or in a sectional. That they don’t forget those emotions and want to get past that and have the good part about it. ... My favorite subject to study when I was in school was the same thing I teach, P.E. Weightlifting, for sure. ... My favorite athlete is Kyle Snyder. He wrestled at Ohio State. He’s an Olympian and a world team member now. ... My favorite TV show is “The Office.” It’s something I like to laugh (at) and unwind (with) when we’re done. ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Tom Brands — Iowa’s wrestling coach — Cael Sanderson — Penn State’s wrestling coach — and my dad, who was my wrestling coach.
What I enjoy most about coaching
“Just the camaraderie. You’ve seen it all year — the dudes have a lot of fun. It’s a big family atmosphere no matter what we’re doing. We’re having a good time. So just coaching and just being the leader of a family ... and showing them this is how it can be done and just building that family atmosphere.”
Honor Roll: Past News-Gazette All-Area wrestling Coaches of the Year
YEAR COACH SCHOOL
2020 Logan Patton Unity
2019 Logan Patton Unity
2018 Andy Moore Monticello
2017 Rob Ledin Mahomet-Seymour
2016 Rob Ledin Mahomet-Seymour
2015 Josh Carter GCMS/Fisher
2014 Josh Carter GCMS/Fisher
2013 Rob Ledin Mahomet-Seymour
2012 Doug DeWald LeRoy