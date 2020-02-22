CHAMPAIGN — Brandon Hoselton is accustomed to discussing preparation for an IHSA state championship wrestling match.
He needed to do so in 2018, as a Prairie Central freshman, when he surprised the Class 1A 195-pound field and topped his podium.
He was required to do the same in 2019, en route to a title-winning repeat as a sophomore.
The third time around, Hoselton still is charmed.
The Hawks junior romped past an Illini Prairie Conference rival during Friday night’s 1A semifinals at 195, earning a 16-0 technical fall against Unity senior Cade Scott and once more advancing to his weight class final.
But he’s not satisfied. Far from it.
"I’ve just got to keep improving,” said Hoselton, who sits at 56-0 ahead of Saturday night’s title bout with Coal City’s Daniel Jezik (49-1). “And it just keeps getting better and better. But there’s always room to improve, and now that we’re in the state finals, I don’t really care for records much more."
Presumably that includes Hoselton handing Jezik, the previous campaign’s 2A 182 state champ, his one loss of 2019-2020 during the regular season — in 3-2 overtime fashion.
Joining Hoselton in Saturday's championship round is junior teammate Logan Deacetis. The reigning 1A 160-pound state titlist scored a technical fall of his own in a semifinal with Auburn's Gervasio Marchizza, winning 16-1 on Friday. The final test for Deacetis (56-0) this year will be Dakota's Andrew Wenzel (39-2), who topped the 1A 170 field in 2019.
"There’s a little pressure to keep up what I’m doing,” Deacetis said. “Retain my title."
***
Rounding out local semifinal winners on the heavier end of the spectrum was Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm junior Hayden Copass, who used a third-period escape to knock off Vandalia's Anthony Enlow 1-0.
The G-RF student, who acquired his 100th career win in last week's sectional championship tilt, boasts a 25-0 record ahead of Saturday night's showcase versus Byron's Tyler Elsbury (45-1), last season’s 1A 285 runner-up and an Iowa football signee.
"It’s awesome. It’s surreal,” said Copass, a Wisconsin commit who placed second at 285 in 2A last season. “It’s what you dream of as a kid, and to experience it the second time is crazy."
***
Ben Gavel’s stay in the Class 1A state tournament’s 126-pound bracket was on the ropes almost immediately.
The Unity junior couldn’t overcome Ridgeview/Lexington’s Coby Windle during an 8-4 preliminary decision Thursday, tossing Gavel into the consolation field.
“I kind of was feeling a little down,” Gavel admitted. “But I just figured I had to get that out of my mind and move on to my next match. I just focused on that next match.”
So centered was Gavel on Friday’s first-round wrestleback with Nazareth Academy’s Jackson Fowler that he pinned Fowler in just 28 seconds.
A good start to the redemption arc of an athlete who boasted a 45-3 record entering state action.
“I was just so ready to go,” Gavel said. “I thought it would go a little longer, but it was definitely not really that surprising.”
But, again, Gavel ran into trouble when he opened his second-round wrestleback with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher’s Cale Horsch, the 2018 runner-up at 106.
Horsch scored a quick takedown to put Gavel on the defensive.
Gavel’s retort? Turning the tables on Horsch and notching another fall, this one in 1 minute, 36 seconds.
The result caused Gavel to let out a lengthy scream and Rockets coach Logan Patton to jump up and down fervently from a corner of the mat.
“My strategy was just keep on shooting and keep going for my shots,” Gavel said. “Once I got behind, I was like, ‘Gotta keep going.’”
Interestingly, Gavel’s rapid pin in his first wrestleback wasn’t Unity’s fastest Friday.
That honor went to senior 285-pounder Logan Wilson, who ambushed El Paso-Gridley’s Ethan Faulk with a 13-second finish in a second-round wrestleback.
Perhaps Wilson was inspired by Gavel.
“As I win,” Gavel said, “that gets (my teammates) motivated to go win themselves. So I want to go win for them, too.”
***
The opening day of 2020’s Class 2A state meet wasn’t terribly kind to Rob Ledin’s Mahomet-Seymour squad.
All three of his qualifiers fell out of their respective winners’ brackets Thursday, with only 220-pound junior Daniel Renshaw securing a triumph before slipping up.
Day 2 went much better for the Bulldogs.
Renshaw, 152-pound junior Gage Granadino and 285-pound senior Seth Buchanan had a hand raised at least once Friday. Both Renshaw and Buchanan still are in the hunt for a podium position out of wrestlebacks, which continue on Saturday.
“A big thing (Ledin) said was, ‘Third is the new first,’” Buchanan said. “There’s nothing we can do about it going forward.”
Buchanan took that advice to heart, clipping Lake Forest’s Jack Owen by 7-4 decision in a first-round wrestleback and upending St. Laurence’s Sean Burns by 3-2 decision in the second round.
The former victory may go down as more impressive, if only because Buchanan lost a contact lens during the match’s second period.
“Not since junior high, no,” Buchanan said when asked if it’d ever happened before. “A lot of wrestling is feel, so you can see where things are well enough.”
Renshaw completed his second-round wrestleback just moments before Buchanan finished his, with Renshaw shutting down Sycamore’s Dylan Shuman in a 2-0 decision.
Granadino held off Hampshire’s Nathan Larson by an 8-4 decision in his initial wrestleback before dropping a 6-4 overtime decision to Washington’s Donnie Hidden after allowing a late takedown.
Before his state run concluded with that loss, Granadino was feeling better than in the aftermath of Thursday’s preliminary setback to Richards’ Rocco Palumbo.
“I just know I screwed up really bad (in the first-period pinfall),” Granadino said. “I wasn’t ready to wrestle. I think I got in my head too much, and I just decided (afterward) to have fun and try and score as much as I can.”
***
Joe Lashuay didn’t participate in the state meet as an Oakwood/Salt Fork freshman. That was as a healthy youngster.
So when Lashuay suffered a Grade 3 MCL injury and a possibly torn meniscus in his left leg earlier this season, it seemed unlikely Lashuay could suit up this postseason.
“(The doctor) said I’d be out 6 to 8 weeks,” the sophomore said, “and I came back about 31 / 2 to ... wrestle for regionals.”
This wasn’t a sympathy tour, either. Lashuay advanced to the Class 1A 132-pound state field, and on Friday, he outscored Nazareth Academy’s Josh Fowler in an 8-4 first-round wrestleback decision.
Lashuay had to drop 12 pounds “in a matter of three days” before the regional meet to even make weight.
“This is awesome,” said Lashuay, who lost a 4-3 decision to Sandwich’s Braulio Flores later on Friday to end Lashuay’s tournament. “I’ve never been to state, even last year — and I didn’t even have an injury last year. It’s been really cool.”Makail Stanley might be the most candid high school athlete around.
He’s not afraid to both address and speak up about his faults, even if the Argenta-Oreana senior’s successes happen more frequently.
That was the case after Stanley erased a 13-4 third-period deficit during Friday’s Class 1A 160-pound second-round wrestlebacks, pinning Dwight’s Cade Enerson with just 35 seconds to spare.
“I learn from my mistakes,” Stanley said, “and so I studied the film from my loss (in Thursday’s quarterfinals). I think I really improved on what I can and can’t do on the mat just in one day.”
A four-time state track and field medalist in sprinting events, Stanley will wrestle on the state meet’s final day for the first time in his career. He’ll need one more win to claim a spot on the podium that evening.
“I do it for my family,” Stanley said. “I do it for the people who put a lot of time and effort and energy into training me. I think it’s the least I can do.”
Title time
Five area wrestlers will vie for state championships on Saturday night at State Farm Center in Champaign, with the Grand March beginning at 5:30 before the wrestling starts at 6 p.m. at 106 pounds. Here’s a look:
113 — Tavius Hosley, Unity(31-2) vs. Gage Reed, Oakwood/Salt Fork(42-3)
170 — Logan Deacetis, Prairie Central (56-0) vs. Andrew Wenzel, Dakota (39-2)
195 — Brandon Hoselton, Prairie Central (56-0) vs. Daniel Jezik, Coal City (49-1)
285 — Hayden Copass, Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm (25-0) vs. Tyler Elsburgy, Byron (45-1)