CHAMPAIGN — One year after falling short against just one opponent, no one could stop Hayden Copass this season.
The Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm junior slipped around the left side of Byron’s Tyler Elsbury with about 25 seconds left in overtime, handing the Class 1A 285-pounder a 3-1 sudden victory and his first state championship during Saturday night’s IHSA finals at State Farm Center.
“It feels awesome,” the G-RF student said. “It’s been like 70 years, so now it’s coming back.”
Not quite 70, as the last state crowns in his school’s history — achieved when it was just Georgetown — were won by 138-pounder Brian Rhoden and 185-pounder Randy Reynolds in 1975.
Sean Wilkus won the last state title representing Westville, doing so at 155 in 1984.
Still, it was a significant result for an athlete who last season couldn’t get past a Luke Luffman-sized roadblock in the 2A 285 state field.
This time around, Copass (26-0) held off a former 1A 285 runner-up and Iowa football signee in Elsbury (45-2).
Disaster nearly struck for Copass in the last 10 seconds of regulation, however, when Elsbury grabbed hold of Copass’ right leg and lifted it into the air.
Copass managed to hop around on his free leg until the horn sounded and gave himself a chance to win with just one quick move.
“His goal was to not let me score, so he did everything he could to not let me score,” Copass said. “But I got the job done.”
Prairie Central, meanwhile, earned split results in its pair of state championship bouts.
Junior Logan Deacetis added to his trophy case, following up on last year’s 1A 160 state victory with a 3-2 decision in the 1A 170 final versus Dakota’s Andrew Wenzel.
Deacetis immediately went on the attack against the reigning 1A 170-pound champion. It resulted in a takedown with less than 30 seconds off the clock and served as the match's only offensive points.
“He’s bigger than me, and he’s quite a bit stronger than me, so I was trying to stay away,” Deacetis said. “Trying to use my speed to get to my shots and finish from there, and it seemed to work."
Facing off against a fellow defending champion, Deacetis (57-0) felt a little extra drive to get the job done this season.
"This one feels better than last year,” Deacetis said, “because this year I had to go and prove myself again, that I’m one of the best, and (I) ended up doing that."
Junior Brandon Hoselton, meanwhile, couldn't become a three-time 1A 195 titlist for Prairie Central as Coal City's Daniel Jezik produced a third-period takedown to earn a 3-2 decision.
Jezik (50-1) last year's top placer at 2A 182, traded escapes with Hoselton (56-1) before finding Hoselton's back at a critical juncture. Despite a couple near-takedowns by Hoselton with less than 30 seconds remaining, he ultimately suffered his first IHSA loss since his freshman year.
"I’m still proud of myself," Hoselton said. "I came a long way to achieve the goal. I know it wasn’t the top of my goal, but just making it is pretty cool. I know I still have another year left, and it was an honor making it here, too."
***
Micah Downs wasn’t hearing any discussion of Saturday’s Class 1A 182-pound third-place match signaling the conclusion of his high school career.
“Wouldn’t say close it out,” Downs said. “Still got a team title that we’re shooting for.”
That chase starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday with a 1A team-dual sectional match against Vandalia at Shelbyville.
As for Saturday, Downs and five of his teammates secured a top-six individual finish at state, punctuated by sophomore’s Tavius Hosley’s state runner-up finish at 113. Downs, a senior, and juniors Ben Gavel (126) and Pate Eastin (160) racked up a trio of third-place medals, senior Cade Scott (195) notched fourth place and senior Logan Wilson (285) worked his way to fifth place.
“Our ultimate goal was to get some places this year,” Downs said. “To bring nine to state and place six, it’s a big deal.”
Downs didn’t outwardly express frustration over not being able to defend his state championship at 182, which he won as a Clinton junior last year. An abrupt pinfall loss to Althoff Catholic’s Joe Braunagel in Friday night’s semifinals sent Downs into wrestlebacks, in which he won two matches, including an 11-3 major decision against Evan Riggle of Dakota in the third-place match.
“You don’t take a loss to heart in the middle of a tournament,” Downs said. “You wait until afterwards to reflect on it and see what you could’ve done better.”
Gavel concluded a wild run through the 1A 126 consolation bracket in which he pinned five different foes — the last being Winnebago’s Carlos Sanchez in the third-place bout — to overcome a preliminary loss to begin the tournament.
The youngster was embraced after his last win by a gentleman in State Farm Center security attire.
“That was my grandpa,” Gavel said. “Means a lot. He at least got to see me wrestle, even though he has to work. They let him come out and see me wrestle.”
Eastin outlasted LeRoy/Tri-Valley junior Ty Baxter by a 10-5 decision in the 1A 160 third-place event, a matchup that held added significance to Eastin.
“I’m just really happy that I got to have that match,” Eastin said. “Me and him are (two) of the four juniors in the whole bracket, and we made it there. So I made a statement that I’m going to be number one next year.”
***
Austin McConaha claimed he wasn’t in a hurry to get somewhere after Saturday’s 1A 132-pound fifth-place tilt.
It just so happened that he pinned Mt. Carmel’s Dayton Hall in a mere 21 seconds to go out a winner at the prep level.
“That was my last match ever in my career,” McConaha said. “So it was a great way to end it. I don’t know what I did, but it worked.”
McConaha noted he lost to Hall in a regional championship match two weeks ago. It added an extra layer to a moment also delayed by McConaha, a 2017 state qualifier at St. Joseph-Ogden, falling short of this stage the previous two years.
“It really is the cherry on top,” he said. “I wouldn’t have wanted to end it any other way.”Nothing came easily for Daniel Renshaw during his three days in the 220-pound bracket in 2A.
The Mahomet-Seymour junior needed more than five minutes to score a preliminary win by fall, then was pinned during the first period in his quarterfinal match.
Wrestlebacks brought decisions of 2-0, 7-4, 6-2 and 2-0. Renshaw wound up on the right side of three, including the last one against Peoria Richwoods’ Deven Pearson, in order to capture fifth place at his weight.
“It feels pretty amazing,” Renshaw said. “I put in all this work all year, and just to see it paying off right there ... it’s just a real wonderful feeling.”
Renshaw’s practice partner, Bulldogs senior Seth Buchanan, came up one win short of making the podium at 285 on Saturday. After picking up two decision victories earlier in wrestlebacks, Buchanan lost 6-0 to Oak Forest’s Julian Ramirez to end Buchanan’s tournament.
Buchanan’s efforts, though, won’t be lost to Renshaw.
“If I didn’t have Seth Buchanan as a practice partner, I wouldn’t have done nearly as well as I did this year,” Renshaw said. “He’s helped me, I’ve helped him and I’m going to miss him next year.”
***
Makail Stanley isn’t sure what sport he might participate in at the college level. Football, wrestling and track all are options to the Argenta-Oreana senior.
After defeating Auburn’s Charlie Patterson by fall in Saturday’s 1A 160-pound fifth-place showcase, Stanley offered a familiar answer when asked about his future.
“I’ll tell you the same thing I tell every coach: ‘Whatever pays for it,’” Stanley said. “It’s expensive.”
Stanley also had a message for any younger Bombers who might be interested in following in his footsteps after Stanley ended an A-O state wrestling medal drought dating back to 2014.
“I’m glad I’m finally showing that Argenta didn’t go anywhere,” Stanley said. “I’m hoping I can be an inspiration to this next generation of Argentians to come out and try something that they may even be good at.”