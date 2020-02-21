182-Micah Downs, Unity, and Robert Gurley, Nazareth in their Class 1A Preliminary round of the IHSA State Final's Wrestling Tournament at the State farm Center in Champaign, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
182-Micah Downs, Unity, and Robert Gurley, Nazareth in their Class 1A Preliminary round of the IHSA State Final's Wrestling Tournament at the State farm Center in Champaign, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Angelique Maxwell cheers for her son Adam Maxwell, in his 220 pd. match in the Class 1A Preliminary round of the IHSA State Final's Wrestling Tournament at the State farm Center in Champaign, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette 220-Grant Albaugh, Unity, and Josh Woodley, Prairie Central, in their Class 1A Preliminary round of the IHSA State Final's Wrestling Tournament at the State farm Center in Champaign, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette 160-Ty Baxter, Leroy, and Marcus McKenna, Polo, in their Class 1A Preliminary round of the IHSA State Final's Wrestling Tournament at the State farm Center in Champaign, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette 285-Hayden Copass, Westville, and Skyler Sutton, Richland, in their Class 1A Preliminary round of the IHSA State Final's Wrestling Tournament at the State farm Center in Champaign, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Micah Downs, Unity, talks with his coaches in their Class 1A Preliminary round of the IHSA State Final's Wrestling Tournament at the State farm Center in Champaign, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette 152-Kaden Gream, GCMS, and KyleTunink, Newman, in their Class 1A Preliminary round of the IHSA State Final's Wrestling Tournament at the State farm Center in Champaign, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette 120-Carter Hall, Central, looks back at his coaches as he wrestles Jayson Weidman of Grayslake Central in their Class 2A Preliminary round of the IHSA State Final's Wrestling Tournament at the State farm Center in Champaign, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette 195- Brandon Hoselton, Prairie Central, and Shane Trimingham, Auburn, in their Class 1A Preliminary round of the IHSA State Final's Wrestling Tournament at the State farm Center in Champaign, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette 113-Damarion Moore, Danville, waits to wrestle Caden Muselman, Oak Forest, in the Class 2A Preliminary round of the IHSA State Final's Wrestling Tournament at the State farm Center in Champaign, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette 113-Damarion Moore, Danville, and Caden Muselman, Oak Forest, in the Class 2A Preliminary round of the IHSA State Final's Wrestling Tournament at the State farm Center in Champaign, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette 160-Pate Eastin, Unity, and Jesus Carrillo, North Chicago, in their Class 1A Preliminary round of the IHSA State Final's Wrestling Tournament at the State farm Center in Champaign, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette 182-Calen Ragle, GCMS, Dalton Wood, Richmond- Burton, and in their Class 1A Preliminary round of the IHSA State Final's Wrestling Tournament at the State farm Center in Champaign, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette 182-GCMS coach Josh Carter watches Calen Ragle wrestle in their Class 1A Preliminary round of the IHSA State Final's Wrestling Tournament at the State farm Center in Champaign, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette 285-Logan Wilson, Unity, and Ethan Falk, El Paso-Gridley, in their Class 1A Preliminary round of the IHSA State Final's Wrestling Tournament at the State farm Center in Champaign, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
CHAMPAIGN — Cade Scott was the second-best 182-pound wrestler in Class 1A last season. Nearly unbeatable.
Unity’s then-junior lost just four matches, including an 8-4 decision in his state championship match.
The opponent in that defeat was Clinton junior Micah Downs, Scott’s offseason training partner.
So what would happen when Downs transferred to Unity before each athlete’s senior year?
Would Scott and Downs flip a coin to decide who got to vie for state title at 182 in 2020 and who had to shift their focus to a new weight class?
Not quite.
“My body fat wouldn’t let me go down,” Scott said. “I had to move up a weight class because that’s more my natural weight, and I wouldn’t be sick at that weight class.”
Scott, Downs and some of their Rocket pals are feeling anything but under the weather after Thursday’s state preliminaries and quarterfinals at State Farm Center.
The 195-pounder Scott and 182-pounder Downs each finished 2-0 to qualify for Friday’s semifinals, joined by teammates Tavius Hosley at 113 and Pate Eastin at 160.
From Unity’s initial pool of nine state qualifiers, this quartet continues the march to earn the Rockets’ first podium-topping finish since Juan Molina in 1991.
“That’d be amazing for us as a team,” Scott said after victories over Beardstown’s Owen O’Hara (7-1 decision) in the first round and Harvard’s Nathan Rosas (3-0 decision) in the quarterfinals. “Especially showing how far we’ve grown since last year.”
The previous campaign had coach Logan Patton’s team displaying six state qualifiers and leaving State Farm Center with runner-up efforts from Hosley at 106 and Scott at 182.
Unity now is in position to accomplish much more.
Downs is part of the reason, although his road to this point hasn’t been smooth.
He started his final prep stint battling mononucleosis. Not long after recovering, Downs suffered a dislocated jaw that left him with wires in his mouth until just before the regional meet earlier this month.
“There was a little bit there I thought I was going to have to wrestle with that, which is kind of scary,” Downs said. “My cardio was really limited with that. I couldn’t breathe at all. I just pushed it as hard as I could and hoped for the best, and I got the best, I guess.”
Downs’ last first day of state opened with a drawn-out, 9-7 decision over Nazareth Academy’s Robert Gurley. The bout featured both a clock malfunction and Downs needing to vomit mid-match.
Luckily for Downs, he doesn’t believe his jaw is at fault. He showed that later Thursday by pinning Richmond-Burton’s Dalton Wood in the quarterfinals.
“It hurt, my whole head, just in general. But nothing serious,” Downs said. “I just think I drank too much. Got to prepare myself a better way.”
Downs gets to do so alongside Scott — no longer limited to training out of season now that they’re within the same program.
“Me and him push each other constantly in the room,” Scott said, “trying to make each other better for state, and years to come when it comes to college.”
Post-high school concerns can wait, of course.
The current matter at hand for Scott, Downs, Hosley and Eastin is coming out ahead in their Friday night semifinal matches.
Downs will duel Althoff Catholic’s Joe Braunagel, the bracket’s top seed and last year’s sixth-place wrestler at 1A 170.
Scott draws a more familiar foe in Prairie Central’s Brandon Hoselton, the two-time 1A 195 state champion who currently is 55-0 on the season.
Should both Rockets both succeed, there’s no need to worry about one guy beating the other in a final showdown.
“We all had the same goal last year. We all have the same goal this year,” Downs said. “We’re all appreciative and grateful for the team we have.”