Listen to this article

IHSA State Wrestling 2020: Day 1

+22 
+22 
wrest day1
+22 
+22 
0221 loca cards.JPG
+22 
+22 
0221 loca clipping.JPG
+22 
+22 
0221 loca group.JPG
+22 
+22 
0221 loca group2.JPG

CHAMPAIGN — Cade Scott was the second-best 182-pound wrestler in Class 1A last season. Nearly unbeatable.

Unity’s then-junior lost just four matches, including an 8-4 decision in his state championship match.

The opponent in that defeat was Clinton junior Micah Downs, Scott’s offseason training partner.

So what would happen when Downs transferred to Unity before each athlete’s senior year?

Would Scott and Downs flip a coin to decide who got to vie for state title at 182 in 2020 and who had to shift their focus to a new weight class?

Not quite.

“My body fat wouldn’t let me go down,” Scott said. “I had to move up a weight class because that’s more my natural weight, and I wouldn’t be sick at that weight class.”

Scott, Downs and some of their Rocket pals are feeling anything but under the weather after Thursday’s state preliminaries and quarterfinals at State Farm Center.

The 195-pounder Scott and 182-pounder Downs each finished 2-0 to qualify for Friday’s semifinals, joined by teammates Tavius Hosley at 113 and Pate Eastin at 160.

From Unity’s initial pool of nine state qualifiers, this quartet continues the march to earn the Rockets’ first podium-topping finish since Juan Molina in 1991.

“That’d be amazing for us as a team,” Scott said after victories over Beardstown’s Owen O’Hara (7-1 decision) in the first round and Harvard’s Nathan Rosas (3-0 decision) in the quarterfinals. “Especially showing how far we’ve grown since last year.”

The previous campaign had coach Logan Patton’s team displaying six state qualifiers and leaving State Farm Center with runner-up efforts from Hosley at 106 and Scott at 182.

Unity now is in position to accomplish much more.

Downs is part of the reason, although his road to this point hasn’t been smooth.

He started his final prep stint battling mononucleosis. Not long after recovering, Downs suffered a dislocated jaw that left him with wires in his mouth until just before the regional meet earlier this month.

“There was a little bit there I thought I was going to have to wrestle with that, which is kind of scary,” Downs said. “My cardio was really limited with that. I couldn’t breathe at all. I just pushed it as hard as I could and hoped for the best, and I got the best, I guess.”

Downs’ last first day of state opened with a drawn-out, 9-7 decision over Nazareth Academy’s Robert Gurley. The bout featured both a clock malfunction and Downs needing to vomit mid-match.

Luckily for Downs, he doesn’t believe his jaw is at fault. He showed that later Thursday by pinning Richmond-Burton’s Dalton Wood in the quarterfinals.

“It hurt, my whole head, just in general. But nothing serious,” Downs said. “I just think I drank too much. Got to prepare myself a better way.”

Downs gets to do so alongside Scott — no longer limited to training out of season now that they’re within the same program.

“Me and him push each other constantly in the room,” Scott said, “trying to make each other better for state, and years to come when it comes to college.”

Post-high school concerns can wait, of course.

The current matter at hand for Scott, Downs, Hosley and Eastin is coming out ahead in their Friday night semifinal matches.

Downs will duel Althoff Catholic’s Joe Braunagel, the bracket’s top seed and last year’s sixth-place wrestler at 1A 170.

Scott draws a more familiar foe in Prairie Central’s Brandon Hoselton, the two-time 1A 195 state champion who currently is 55-0 on the season.

Should both Rockets both succeed, there’s no need to worry about one guy beating the other in a final showdown.

“We all had the same goal last year. We all have the same goal this year,” Downs said. “We’re all appreciative and grateful for the team we have.”

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).