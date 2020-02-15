In girls’ basketball
Class 2A Sullivan Regional
Paris 71, Sullivan 46. Fourth-seeded Sullivan kept its deficit respectable, only trailing the top-ranked and unbeaten Tigers 32-20 at halftime before Paris (33-0) pulled away in the second half to win the regional title on Sullivan’s home court. Emily White (16 points), Lilly Null (15 points) and Avery Still paced Sullivan (22-7).
Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional
Prairie Central 66, Watseka 34. Elly Haberkorn scored 12 points, Chloe Sisco pitched in 11 points and Emma Kinkade contributed 11 points to help the top-seeded Hawks cruise to a regional title. Madison Kinkade added nine points for Prairie Central (28-5), which will play Seneca at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a Seneca Sectional semifinal game. Natalie Schroeder scored a team-high 12 points for Watseka (22-9).
Class 1A Iroquois West Regional
Salt Fork 36, Ridgeview 34. Fourth-seeded Salt Fork overcame a four-point deficit to start the fourth quarter and clamped down defensively to upset top-seeded Ridgeview, earning the Storm its first regional title since 2010. Mackenzie Russell scored a team-high 12 points for Salt Fork (20-12), which will play Warrensburg-Latham at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in a St. Thomas More Sectional semifinal game. Kayleigh Davis (10 points), Jaiden Baum (eight points) and Carsyn Todd (six points) rounded out the scoring for Salt Fork. Emma Nunamaker scored a game-high 13 points for Ridgeview (24-5).
ACSI Mid America Regional Tournament
Arthur Christian School 46, Victory Christian 43. Alexa Franklin finished with 32 points and established the single-season scoring mark at 762 points during the Conquering Riders' semifinal win. Lyla Kauffman (nine points) and Lindsey Mast (five points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals) also contributed for ACS (25-9).
Arthur Christian School 60, Quad Cities Christian School 22. Franklin scored 23 of her 27 points before halftime to guide the Conquering Riders to a first-round win.
Nontournament
Danville First Baptist 42, Christian Life 22. Lexi Doggett scored a game-high 22 points and Maddie Cooper added nine points for First Baptist in a home win.
Mahomet-Seymour 61, Taylorville 31. The Bulldogs capped the regular season with a convincing home victory in Apollo Conference action. Savannah Orgeron produced 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks to pace M-S (17-13), while Cayla Koerner (17 points), Makayla Rosenbery (11 points) and Durbin Thomas (11 points) all chipped in for the hosts.
In boys’ basketball
Arthur Christian School 65, Uni High 39. The duo of Evan Oliver (game-high 28 points) and Michael Miller (21 points) led ACS (13-19) to an East Central Illinois Conference road win. Arav Jagroop (10 points) and Adit Kalsotra (nine points) sparked the Illineks (3-20).
Danville First Baptist 72, Christian Life 23. Joel Cundiff scored a game-high 22 points, with Joel Menez (16 points) and Bryson Harris (15 points) also having productive games for First Baptist in a home win.
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 68, LeRoy 52. LeRoy trailed 21-4 at the end of the first quarter and couldn’t recover in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss at home. Mason Buckles scored a team-high 13 points for the Panthers (14-9) and Max Buckles finished with 10 points.
Eureka 59, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 47. The host Falcons only trailed 39-37 to start the fourth quarter, but couldn’t slow down the Hornets in the final eight minutes of HOIC play. Cade Elliott scored a game-high 17 points for GCMS (6-20), with Braden Roesch contributing 12 points.
Fisher 66, Lexington 31. The Bunnies recorded their first road win of the season, their first HOIC win and their first winning streak with a dominating victory. Carson Brozenec scored a game-high 22 points for Fisher (5-20), with Will Delaney (10 points), Jake Cochran (eight points) and Landen Stalter (seven points) also having quality games.
Flanagan-Cornell 62, La Salette 48. The host Lions trailed 23-18 at halftime but couldn’t cut into their deficit in the second half. Enmanuel Garcia Camilo led La Salette (8-16) with 16 points, while Joshua McQuillin and Joseph Martin each contributed eight points.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 70, Armstrong-Potomac 58. Sophomore Cale Steinbaugh delivered a game-high 28 points for the visiting Buffaloes and surpassed 1,000 career points during the Vermilion Valley Conference win. Kaden Mingee (15 points) also chipped in for G-RF (16-12). Dylan Knight scored a team-high 18 points for A-P (1-21), with Rylee Showalter adding 16 points.
Mahomet-Seymour 76, Taylorville 53. The host Bulldogs won their sixth consecutive game with an Apollo Conference victory. Grant Coleman dropped in a game-high 35 points for M-S (17-10), while Kobe Essien (16 points) and Luke Koller (eight points, 10 rebounds) also played a vital part in the win.
Monticello 78, Bloomington Central Catholic 52. The host Sages won their third straight game with a superb performance in Illini Prairie Conference action. Garrett Kepley scored a team-high 19 points to go along with six rebounds for Monticello (15-11), while Ethan Miller (11 points, six rebounds, five assists), Nick Vogelzang (11 points) and Dylan Ginalick (10 points) also reached double figures.
Oakwood 70, Westville 55. Elijah Harden scored a game-high 23 points to help carry Oakwood (16-12) to a VVC road win, its third straight victory. Josh Young (18 points) and Brevin Wells (10 points) also hit double figures for the Comets. Bryce Burnett scored a team-high 19 points for the Tigers (4-22) and Raef Burke wasn’t far behind with 18 points.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 54, Watseka 32. The host Panthers rolled to their 10th straight win and kept their perfect Sangamon Valley Conference record intact. Trey VanWinkle scored a game-high 19 points for PBL (24-3), with Colton Coy (12 points) and Dalton Busboom (10 points) also hitting double figures. Drew Wittenborn scored 10 points to lead Watseka (13-15).
Peoria Notre Dame 47, Centennial 45. The host Chargers only trailed 32-29 entering the fourth quarter, but couldn’t knock off the state’s third-ranked team in Class 3A, ultimately falling in Big 12 action. Termarion Howard scored a team-high 14 points for Centennial (14-12), while Amareon Parker wound up wit 12 points.
St. Joseph-Ogden 60, Chillicothe IVC 54. The host Spartans fended off a late surge by the Grey Ghosts to earn an Illini Prairie win, extend their win streak to 10 games and remain unbeaten in league play. Chance Izard scored a team-high 18 points for SJ-O (20-6), with Ty Pence (15 points) and Payton Cain (12 points, seven rebounds) playing key roles in the victory.
St. Thomas More 80, Olympia 59. The host Sabers won for the third time in the last four games with this Illini Prairie triumph. Averi Hughes and Patrick Quarnstrom each scored 18 points to lift STM (13-14), with Dawson Magrini adding 17 points to go along with eight rebounds and Tyronn Lee contributing with 15 points and seven assists.
Salt Fork 69, Chrisman 37. The host Storm delivered its fifth win in its last six games with a VVC victory. Payton Taylor poured in a game-high 29 points for Salt Fork (19-7), while Clayton Jarling added 16 points and Dawson Dodd chipped in eight points. Layne Smith scored 11 points for Chrisman (3-23).
Tuscola 72, Meridian 48. Sophomore Jalen Quinn scored a game-high 31 points for Tuscola and topped 1,000 career points during the Central Illinois Conference home win, becoming the youngest player in school history to reach the milestone. Jacob Kibler (16 points, seven rebounds), Grant Hardwick (eight points) and Cole Cunningham (eight points) were key in helping the Warriors (22-3) win their third consecutive game.
Unity 54, Pontiac 49. Unity led 28-21 at halftime and didn’t let up, ending an 11-game losing streak and picking up its first Illini Prairie win with this home triumph. Blake Kimball scored a team-high 16 points for the Rockets (5-20), with Karson Ewerks (11 points), Cain Sappenfield (10 points) and JP Bowers (eight points) also making critical buckets.
Urbana 69, Peoria 60. Urbana snapped a two-game losing skid with a Big 12 road win. Bryson Tatum had a game-high 22 points for the Tigers (15-12), while Jermale Young (13 points) and Chris Cross (12 points) also contributed.
Villa Grove/Heritage 55, Blue Ridge 38. Jake Eversole scored a game-high 23 points, Logan Nohren finished with 19 points and the host Hawks (18-10) earned a Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Victor Reynolds led Blue Ridge (8-18) with 10 points.
In wrestling
Class 2A Mascoutah Sectional
Mahomet-Seymour has four athletes still vying for a sectional title after the first day of sectional action before wrestling resumes Saturday. Chance Decker at 145 pounds, Gage Granadino at 152, Daniel Renshaw at 220 and Seth Buchanan at 285 all advanced to Saturday’s semifinals. Champaign Central’s Dalton Hall (120) and Carter Hall (160) reached the semifinals in their weight classes, along with Danville’s Damarion Moore (113).
Class 1A Olympia Sectional
Prairie Central had four wrestlers — Corbin Moser at 145 pounds, Logan Deacetis at 170, Brandon Hoselton at 195 and Josh Woodrey at 220 — all reach the semifinals based on wins Friday, leading the area contingent in Stanford. Reef Pacot (106), Gage Reed (113) and Joe Lashuay (132) all moved on to the semifinals for Oakwood/Salt Fork, while Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher also had three wrestlers in Cale Horsch (126), Cole Maxey (132) and Calen Ragle (182) qualify for the semifinals as did LeRoy/Tri-Valley in Owen Gulley (138), Ty Baxter (160) and Grant Sant Amour (170). Hoopeston Area and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm all had two wrestlers advance to the semifinals, with Justin Jones (145) and Abel Colunga (182) doing so for the Cornjerkers and Dawson Pruitt (220) and Hayden Copass (285) representing the Tigers. St. Joseph-Ogden’s AJ Wagner (113) and St. Thomas More’s JD Sexton (152) also advanced to Saturday’s semifinals via wins on Friday.
Class 1A Vandalia Sectional
Unity still has seven wrestlers who could win a sectional title on Saturday after a dominating performance on Friday by the Rockets. Tavius Hosley at 113 pounds, Ben Gavel at 126, Peyton Holt at 138, Pate Eastin at 160, Cade Scott at 195, Grant Albaugh at 220 and Logan Wilson at 285 all secured spots in the semifinals based on wins on Friday. Monticello will also have three athletes going for sectional titles after Austin McConaha (132), Ethan O’Linc (138) and Matt Kerr (182) all advanced to the semifinals, along with Makail Stanley (160) of Argenta-Oreana/Maroa-Forsyth.